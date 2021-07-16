From Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders to the current duo of Noah Cain and Keyvone Lee, Penn State seemingly never falls short of having depth in the running back room.

That constant doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, as 4-star IMG running back Kaytron Allen announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Friday.

Hailing from Bradenton, Florida, Allen ranks as the No. 16 player in the state and No. 127-overall prospect, according to the 247Sports composite ranking.

Since his sophomore year of high school, Allen has been a student at IMG Academy — playing alongside fellow Penn State 4-star commit Drew Shelton.

Allen finds himself as James Franklin’s 19th commitment of 2022 and the 11th 4-star prospect.

Allen chose the Nittany Lions over schools such as Florida, Georgia and Michigan State, among others.

