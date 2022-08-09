Penn State Football Media Day_Coach Franklin

Head coach of Penn State Football, James Franklin answers questions from journalists during Penn State Football's media day on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. 

 Regan Gross | The Daily Collegian

One of Penn State’s top 2023 recruits has decommitted from the program.

4-star edge TJ Parker will reopen his recruitment, On3 Sports announced Tuesday.

Parker, a native of Phenix City, Alabama, committed to the Nittany Lions on June 21.

Another Alabama native, 4-star DB DaKaari Nelson, followed later that week.

Parker is 247Sports’ No. 100-ranked recruit and holds offers from others such as Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee.

He recently took a visit to Penn State on July 30.

