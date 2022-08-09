One of Penn State’s top 2023 recruits has decommitted from the program.

4-star edge TJ Parker will reopen his recruitment, On3 Sports announced Tuesday.

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker has decommitted from Penn State. More from @ChadSimmons_ HERE: https://t.co/ui5w1Pr70Z pic.twitter.com/8X1YX0Ha17 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 9, 2022

Parker, a native of Phenix City, Alabama, committed to the Nittany Lions on June 21.

Another Alabama native, 4-star DB DaKaari Nelson, followed later that week.

Parker is 247Sports’ No. 100-ranked recruit and holds offers from others such as Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee.

He recently took a visit to Penn State on July 30.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE