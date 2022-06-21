Penn State has added a major defensive commitment to its 2023 recruiting class.

Four-star defensive lineman TJ Parker announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, Parker could eventually transition into more of an edge rusher once he moves on to the next level.

Hailing from Phenix City, Alabama, Parker is currently 247Sports’ No. 8-ranked defensive lineman and No. 80 overall, making him Penn State’s third top 100 2023 prospect already.

Parker’s commitment comes just days after taking his official visit to campus.

