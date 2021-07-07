When James Franklin arrived at Penn State in 2014, his recruiting ability was considered one of his most impactful attributes.

Being a Pennsylvania native, Franklin was likely aware that securing the most talented in-state prospects would be critical to building his program, and that still holds true seven years later.

On Tuesday afternoon, Franklin, running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider and the rest of the coaching staff secured yet another big-time recruit for the 2022 class.

Reading, Pennsylvania, native Nicholas Singleton, the No. 6 running back in the country and No. 2 recruit in Pennsylvania, announced he’d stay in-state and continue his career with the Nittany Lions.

The 6-foot, 210-pound running back is a diverse and explosive athlete, competing in track and field as a sprinter and shot put thrower.

While securing Singleton was a big relief for Franklin and company, the blue and white has slowly become a true running back factory, luring plenty of talented runners to Happy Valley over the past decade.

Even with the impressive backfield names from the Franklin era, the Singleton is set to be one of the highest-ranked tailbacks to ever step foot in Beaver Stadium.

Here’s a look back at some of the most notable running backs to play their college football for Franklin and the Nittany Lions.

Devyn Ford, 2019

Despite his usage being lower than expected when he committed to Penn State, Devyn Ford is the last Nittany Lion recruit to be rated higher than Singleton.

Through two seasons with the Nittany Lions, Ford has 568 rushing yards and six touchdowns, but he dealt with injury problems in the shortened 2020 season.

His home-run play ability is similar to Singleton, as both possess high-end speed and athleticism that can break a game open.

Ricky Slade, 2018

After Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders departed from Happy Valley, Ricky Slade looked like the heir-apparent to the “Lawn Boyz” throne.

Slade was one of the most highly-touted prospects in 2018 as a 5-star recruit, but his time as a Nittany Lion was largely underwhelming.

He averaged 22.4 yards per game and rushed for just 471 yards total in two years with the program before transferring to Old Dominion, where he’s no longer listed on the roster.

Miles Sanders, 2016

One of the biggest recruits of the James Franklin era was former No. 1-ranked running back prospect and current Philadelphia Eagle Miles Sanders.

The Pittsburgh native decided to stay in state and head to State College despite having to compete in a crowded running back room.

He played behind Barkley for his first two years, which certainly isn’t ideal for someone who could have made an immediate impact at whatever school he chose.

Sanders still added production despite the obstacle, and he finally broke out in his junior campaign, rushing for 1,274 yards and scoring nine touchdowns.

Singleton could find himself in a similar scenario in a young and crowded Penn State backfield, but he could become a breakout star like Sanders did, too.

Saquon Barkley, 2015

In hindsight, four stars was probably too low for Barkley.

Singleton is actually rated higher and ranked higher nationally than the Nittany Lion legend was in 2015.

Needless to say, Barkley became the poster child for a recruit progressing as or better than expected, and he’s likely a major factor in why top running backs turn to Penn State these days.

His success with Franklin through three seasons in the blue and white not only allowed him to become the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, but put Penn State back on the national landscape following a handful of mediocre seasons.

