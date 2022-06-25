Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class gained even more depth at safety with its latest commitment.

Four-star safety DaKaari Nelson announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter on Saturday. He's massive for a safety, listed at 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds.

Nelson, an Alabama native, committed just three days after James Franklin and company reeled in defensive end TJ Parker, who’s also an Alabama native.

The defensive back’s pledge comes after his June 10 official visit to State College, committing over the rest of his top six, which included Clemson, Tennessee, Oregon, Kentucky and Auburn.

The newest Penn Stater is currently ranked as the No. 23 safety in the nation and joins fellow 4-star safety Conrad Hussey in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

