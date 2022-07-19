With the summer days winding down, Penn State will finalize its roster soon and solidify which players will play where.

Like HBO’s annual NFL show “Hard Knocks,” which documents players looking for roster spots and fighting for starting roles, the Nittany Lions are doing the same.

There are a couple of positions on Penn State’s starting 11 that are still up in the air before the start of the season and may continue into the season.

Some older players are looking to hold onto their spots, and there are younger players duking it out with other younger players after a veteran departed.

Here are a couple of competitions to keep an eye out for prior to the 2022 season.

Guard

Penn State’s offensive line is always up in the air because there have been problems with the line for a couple of years now.

The two tackle spots look to be locked up by Olu Fashanu and Caedan Wallace, but there are some question marks around who will flank them at the two guard spots.

Toward the end of spring practice, James Franklin mentioned five players were competing for the spot: redshirt junior Sal Wormley, senior transfer Hunter Nourzad, redshirt sophomore Golden Israel-Achumba, freshman Landon Tengwall and redshirt-sophomore transfer JB Nelson.

During the offseason, Franklin brought in Nourzad from Cornell, where he spent 20 games at right tackle but did also play some games at guard.

Wormley is coming off an injury in 2021, and Franklin mentioned he was set to be a starter before suffering the setback. He also played some games in 2020 on special teams. He’s looking for an upgrade from special teams to the role of starting guard before the start of the season.

Tengwall is one of the guards to already see some action on the field, playing left guard in the Outback Bowl in 2022 against Arkansas, which was one of his three games in 2021. One of Tengwall’s strengths, however, is his versatility, as offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said Tengwall has been slated as a primary backup at every position except center.

Nelson also has seen some time on the college level but for Lackawanna Community College.

He was on the offensive line for all 10 games of the season from 2020-21.

Israel-Achumba has appeared in just one game throughout his two years in Happy Valley.

There are just two spots at guard and five players up for the role.

Some players like Nourzad and Tengwall already have some experience on the big stage, while Nelson and Wormley are still looking to the lineup next to the center.

Last season, any offensive line spot was up for grabs with the amount of times quarterback Sean Clifford was on the ground, and 2022 may be no different.

Mike linebacker

After multiple linebackers departed at the end of the 2021 season, there’s a new opening for the middle linebacker gig at Penn State.

Linebacker Curtis Jacobs and new safety-turned-linebacker Jonathan Sutherland are set to fill the outside linebacker roles, but there’s no veteran linebacker to take over the Mike.

The two youngsters fighting for the role are redshirt freshman Kobe King and sophomore Tyler Elsdon. Incoming freshman Abdul Carter may not be ready to fill the role right away, but he’s gotten plenty of buzz from the coaching staff, too.

Both King and Elsdon haven’t seen too much action at the position, but Elsdon has played in 13 games over two seasons with the Nittany Lions.

In 2021, he played in 12 games and recorded 12 total tackles, whereas King played in just four games with three tackles, two solo and one assisted, and one quarterback hurry.

Both linebackers were 3-star recruits, so coming into Penn State, both were on the same playing field.

The two balance each other out, with Elsdon weighing 233 pounds at 6-foot-2, while King comes in a little shorter at 6-foot-1 but is a little bulkier with a weight of 245.

Both took snaps at the Mike linebacker spot in the spring, but Elsdon was sent out on the field first before King.

However, there was no clear favorite, so the battle for the starting role may not be final until the middle of the season, or it could go the whole season to find out who is the clear No. 1.

Punter

After do-it-all punter and kicker Jordan Stout was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Penn State’s eyeing a new leg to help flip the field on Saturdays.

There’s currently a three-way duel between redshirt senior Barney Amor, redshirt freshman Gabriel Nwosu and freshman Alex Bacchetta.

Amor is the only player on Penn State’s roster with previous in-game punting experience, punting with Colgate from 2017-2020.

In 2019, he put on the pads for 12 games, averaging 42.1 yards per punt, a program record, with a career-long of 60 yards.

Nwosu, on the other hand, hasn’t seen the field yet at the college level, but he does have size on his side.

The Derwood, Maryland, native comes in at 6-foot-6 and 276 pounds, which is just one inch shy of offensive linemen Jimmy Christ and Maleek McNeil for the tallest player on the team.

During the spring, Nwosu had used his size to boom the ball in the air, especially catching Franklin’s eye during the Clue-White game. But from time to time, his punts were more end over end instead of a spiral.

Penn State’s third punter is a true freshman, Bacchetta, who was Penn State’s only kicker signed in the class of 2022.

Bacchetta was a 3-star punter out of Atlanta, Georgia, and the third-best punter in the class, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-2 punter averaged 40.3 yards on 24 punts during his senior season and was rated the No. 1 punter by Kohl’s Kicking Academy.

The three punters all have their strengths, but only one can boot the ball on game day. Penn State may use different punters in different situations, and then maybe two punters will be in the rotation.

Kicker

Along with Stout’s punting, he also handled the kicking, so Penn State’s place-kicking spot is up for grabs.

The battle for the starting leg looks to be a two-man race between redshirt senior Jake Pinegar and redshirt freshman Sander Sahaydak, but redshirt freshman Mitchell Groh is a hybrid kicker/punter who could get a shot.

Pinegar had been Penn State’s go-to guy for the chip shots and extra points prior to the 2021 season before Stout did virtually all of the kicking in 2021.

In 2020, Pinegar had a 69% field goal percentage with a long of 40 yards and made 27 extra points on 28 attempts. His longest career field goal was in 2018, a 49-yarder against Iowa.

Sahaydak comes into Happy Valley with a couple of records broken at his high school, Liberty High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

He pounded a 53-yarder, setting a school record to go along with owning the most made field goals in a game with four.

Sahaydak was rated the No. 2 kicker in the class of 2020 as a 3-star recruit, according to 247Sports.

It will be a battle of the veteran and the young gun for the starting kicking job come the 2022 season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE