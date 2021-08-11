While the actual football season plays out from September to January, preparation occurs year-round.

Following the end of Penn State’s disappointing 2020 season — its first losing season since 2004 — James Franklin had put his squad right back to work in March for spring practice.

From the spring through the summer and into fall training camp in August, players are given the opportunity to improve their minds and bodies before taking the gridiron in regular season play. More importantly, the offseason and training camp are important chances for players to gain the coaches’ attention.

In Franklin’s program, analytics are the name of the game.

The coaching staff tallies every snap, every field goal attempt and every carry, putting players side-by-side to determine what scenarios will grant the team its best chance to win in the upcoming season.

For players who seldom received an opportunity to perform in games last fall, offseason workouts are their time to show the coaching staff they deserve a spot on the big stage.

Here’s a breakdown of four players who Penn State coaches and players alike seem to think have balled out in offseason workouts, likely earning an increase in playing time in 2021.

Nick Tarburton, defensive end

There may be no player on Penn State’s roster who’s received as much preseason hype as redshirt junior defensive end Nick Tarburton.

After coming out of high school as a 4-star prospect in 2018, Tarburton battled injuries through his first two seasons in Happy Valley before finding limited playing time in seven games in 2020.

Now “as healthy as he’s ever been,” according to Franklin, Tarburton is bound to reach new heights in 2021 with an uptick in playing time.

“[Injuries] have kept everybody from knowing what we know about Nick,” defensive coordinator Brent Pry said at Penn State football Media Day. “He's not just a very good defensive end prospect, he's one of the best leaders in our unit.”

With defensive end Adisa Isaac likely out for the entirety of 2021, Tarburton can fill a major hole in Penn State’s defensive line, and he certainly seems to be in line to turn some heads this upcoming season.

Tyler Elsdon, linebacker

Franklin and the rest of his coaching staff have been high on Tyler Elsdon since spring practice began.

“He looked very quick, looked fast, looked explosive,” Franklin said in April. “He's the guy that’s probably jumped out and probably made as much strides as anybody.”

Now five months after spring ball wrapped up, the hype surrounding Elsdon’s play has only maximized.

Having just appeared in one game in his true freshman season in 2020, Elsdon appears to be prepared to take a much larger role in the linebacking corps in 2021.

“Tyler is a good, young linebacker, works very hard at it,” Pry said at the start of fall camp. “He had a great spring and got better practice after practice. I expect him to have a good camp [and] be in position to help us if he needs to.”

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, wide receiver

Starting for more than half of the 2020 season, KeAndre Lambert-Smith doesn’t fit the same mold as the others on this list in terms of lack of playing time.

However, playing under Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington, Lambert-Smith was overshadowed for much of his true freshman season and could very well break through to new heights in 2021.

Through nine games last season, Lambert-Smith brought in just 138 yards on 15 receptions.

While Dotson called himself the best wide receiver in college football and Washington the “second best,” he made sure to add Lambert-Smith was a “tremendous talent.”

“He's just getting his feet wet in the water,” Dotson said prior to fall practice. “Just kind of learning the offense and just getting more comfortable with the speed of the game.”

Smith Vilbert, defensive end

With Adisa Isaac sidelined for 2021 and linebacker/defensive end project Jesse Luketa set to bring some inexperience to the defensive line, Penn State will need some guys with a little more defensive line work under their belts to step up next season.

Aside from Tarburton — who’s almost a lock for increased playing time — one other defensive end who coaches have spoken highly of is redshirt sophomore Smith Vilbert.

With a lengthy build of 6-foot-6, 263-pounds, Pry has even gone as far as comparing Vilbert’s qualities to that of former Penn State defensive end and second-round NFL Draft pick Yetur Gross-Matos.

After lettering in basketball in high school, Pry said Vilbert is finally “turning the corner” as a true football player.

“Really, he's a football player for the first time and not a basketball player,” Pry said. “I’m excited about what Smith can do this camp and put himself in position to be a productive influence this fall.”

