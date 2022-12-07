The Associated Press released its All-Big Ten teams on Wednesday, and a number of Penn State players made the list.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who opted out of the Rose Bowl and declared for the NFL Draft last week, was the Nittany Lions' lone first-team selection.

Right behind him were cornerback Kalen King, offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, who were all selected to the second team.

Freshman running back Nick Singleton was not selected to any of the All-Big Ten teams, but he was named the AP Newcomer of the Year for the conference after tallying 1,026 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

King, who finished the regular season tied for the nation's lead with 18 pass breakups, is expected to replace Porter Jr. as the team's lead cornerback next season.

Fashanu was one of the nation's top tackles before an injury sidelined him for the final four games of the season. Having already announced his decision to return to school for another year, it's unclear if Fashanu will play in the Rose Bowl.

While King and Fashanu will be back at Penn State for another season, Mustipher's time as the Nittany Lions' lead nose tackle is coming to an end.

