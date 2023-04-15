Penn State fans piled into Beaver Stadium for the first time in 2023 to watch the annual Blue-White game on Saturday.

As the team transitions into summer practices, the roster was split into two sides in a Nittany Lion-on-Nittany Lion football game. It will be the last time Penn State will play in front of a crowd until its season opener against West Virginia on Sept. 2.

The culmination of spring practices was put on full display. Here are three takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ spring game.

Omari Evans

In the days leading up to the Blue-White game, wide receiver Trey Wallace mentioned Omari Evans by name as a guy who’s impressed him through spring practices. On Saturday, Evans showed why.

The sophomore receiver scored the only touchdown of the spring game in the first quarter with a 28-yard touchdown delivered by Drew Allar.

Evans lost his man and was wide open in the middle of the field. Evans nearly got on the board for a second time in the second quarter on a 23-yard connection with Beau Pribula.

By halftime, Evans had four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown, making him the most productive receiver.

Evans was a 3-star prospect coming out of high school and was considered a raw prospect known for his speed. Over the course of the last year, Evans has refined his skillset even further.

Evans added a 19-yard reception in the second half to bring his Blue-White totals to five receptions, 80 yards and a touchdown.

Beau’s athleticism

Beau Pribula has made a name for himself in the offseason and forced some competition at quarterback. James Franklin has also said it’s a possibility he sees the field during the season because of his athleticism.

The game plan when Pribula was on the field catered to that notion, as Pribula was used on bootlegs and rollouts more than Allar.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 206 pounds, Pribula was able to elude the pressure he faced to throw the ball away or complete a pass on the run.

The role that Pribula will actually play when the 2023 season starts in September is still unclear, but his ability to use his legs provides some versatility to Penn State’s offense.

Franklin has brought in dual threat quarterbacks in the past because of their athleticism. Past examples include the likes of Will Levis and Tommy Stevens, though neither of them ever really had to use their arm.

White offensive line struggles

Penn State’s pass rush is one of the strengths on the Nittany Lions’ roster. On Saturday, the Blue defensive line had its way.

While the teams were stacked in favor of Team Blue, there wasn’t much resistance from White’s offensive line.

White’s offensive line was composed of early enrollees Alex Birchmeier and J’ven Williams, Ian Harvie, Vega Ioane, Nick Dawkins and Matt Detisch, among others. It was essentially the Nittany Lions’ second and third units.

Team White allowed its quarterback to be sacked three times, but it would’ve been more if Pribula wasn’t able to escape Blue’s pass rush to throw it away.

The quarterbacks for White combined to throw an abysmal 7-for-23 without any real downfield shots. Pribula attempted 22 of the 23 passes for White.

While the blame isn’t completely on the offensive line, Blue completed 20 of its 33 pass attempts with the experienced offensive line. When Pribula sparingly played for Blue, he completed three of his five attempts.

White also botched a snap in the first half.

The inconsistency of White’s play could be a cause for concern if one of Penn State’s starters goes down with an injury.

