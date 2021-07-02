When Penn State offered 3-star wide receiver Tyler Johnson a scholarship in May, the coaching staff requested he take an unofficial visit to take part in a private workout on campus.

On June 16, Johnson finally made his way to Happy Valley for his private workout — one that evidently went well, since the coaching staff requested he take an official visit two days later.

“Coach [Taylor] Stubblefield told me I could catch the ball very naturally,” Johnson told The Daily Collegian. “He also likes the way I get in and out of my routes.”

After his five-day trip to State College, Johnson began to contemplate the experience and whether he could see himself as a Nittany Lion in fall 2022.

“It was on the way home that Sunday that I realized [Penn State] is really where I want to go,” Johnson said. “The day I got there, it all felt like family — the players, coaches. I feel like that’s really important.”

With offers from Virginia and Virginia Tech, Johnson had an opportunity to stay closer to his own family rather than making the over six-hour trek from his hometown of Ridgeway, Virginia, to State College.

However, the opportunity to contribute to James Franklin’s program — one that could redefine its culture with the highly touted 2022 recruiting class — was something Johnson just couldn’t pass up.

Johnson recognized how “vocal” some of the other 2022 commits have been throughout the recruiting process, calling their strategy “unique” in nature.

Before committing, Johnson had exchanged Twitter messages with incoming 4-star quarterback Drew Allar, who had been unofficially recruiting the Magna Vista wide receiver.

“Drew had told me that Penn State was a great school, and that I’d really enjoy my visit,” Johnson said.

After his commitment on June 21, the love poured in from the rest of Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class.

“When I posted the commitment picture, almost all the [committed] receivers and quarterbacks commented on it,” Johnson said.

While the communication with other recruits surely made an impact on Johnson’s decision to join the blue and white, it was ultimately the constant communication between him and the coaching staff that made Happy Valley feel like home.

“Some schools will offer you and you won’t hear back from them for like two to three weeks,” Johnson said. “Penn State was constant with it. They were checking on me almost every day, so I felt like a top priority for them.”

Though Johnson is one of four receivers in the current 2022 recruiting class — a group currently ranked eighth on 247Sports’ recruiting rankings — the coaching staff has still made a great effort to check in on him almost daily.

“My relationship with Coach Stubblefield and Coach Franklin has just gotten tighter over the last couple days,” Johnson said days after his commitment. “We talk every day. It’s really just a tight connection.”

While the recruiting process can be a stressful experience for any athlete, Johnson’s journey is somewhat unique compared to that of other Penn State commitments.

Over his 14-month long recruitment since receiving his first Division-I scholarship offer, Johnson had to balance patience with determination, as his name would travel from smaller schools such as Old Dominion to powerhouse programs like Penn State.

“My name has not really been out there,” Johnson said. “I come from a small school [and] a small city. So I feel if I had the same exposure as other top recruits, I would be ranked just as high.”

However, the lack of exposure that has surrounded Johnson and his Magna Vista football team has not frustrated him — it has pushed him further.

“I’m locked in,” Johnson said. “The lack of exposure just makes me want to work harder, to prove to people that I am one of the top guys.”

Ridgeway, Virginia, has a current population of 681 people, meaning Johnson has had to participate in a number of camps over the course of the past two years to combat the lack of national attention.

After attending an ESPN Under Armour camp this year, Johnson said his exposure grew significantly.

With just a few camps to get his name out, Johnson easily could’ve let the nerves settle in. However, he stayed “locked in” and put his skills on display at the camps, eventually nabbing a number of offers from premier programs.

“I don't really get nervous, because I know what I can do,” Johnson said. “I just go out there and do me.”

If there’s one thing Johnson wants Nittany Lion fans to know about him, it’s something he’s wanted the world to know for his whole life.

“They’ll all know my name in a couple years.”

