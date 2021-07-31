Penn State already has a loaded 2022 recruiting class, but the defensive back room is getting even more crowded.

Three-star Maryland safety Kevin Winston Jr. announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions Saturday via Twitter.

C O M M I T T E D!💙🤍 #WEARE pic.twitter.com/5SJYlxJX5P — Kevin Winston Jr. (@KevinWinstonJr1) July 31, 2021

The DeMatha Catholic product is the sixth defensive back prospect in the current class, which just added wide receiver/safety combination Cristian Driver on Thursday. Coziah Izzard and Golden Israel-Achumba are current Nittany Lions who hail from DeMatha Catholic.

Winston narrowed his decision to Maryland and Penn State before landing on James Franklin’s program.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

