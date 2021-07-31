Penn State already has a loaded 2022 recruiting class, but the defensive back room is getting even more crowded.
Three-star Maryland safety Kevin Winston Jr. announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions Saturday via Twitter.
C O M M I T T E D!💙🤍 #WEARE pic.twitter.com/5SJYlxJX5P— Kevin Winston Jr. (@KevinWinstonJr1) July 31, 2021
The DeMatha Catholic product is the sixth defensive back prospect in the current class, which just added wide receiver/safety combination Cristian Driver on Thursday. Coziah Izzard and Golden Israel-Achumba are current Nittany Lions who hail from DeMatha Catholic.
Winston narrowed his decision to Maryland and Penn State before landing on James Franklin’s program.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
The defensive side of Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class was able to gain even more depth Th…