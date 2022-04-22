Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class grew one man stronger Friday afternoon.

Three-star edge rusher Jameial Lyons announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter. Lyons stands at 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds.

A product of Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia, Lyons included Penn State in his top five in March before taking his fifth campus visit on Wednesday. He had originally announced a commitment date for Aug. 4, but he moved it up to Friday at 1 p.m. shortly after he visited Happy Valley this week.

Lyons is the first true defensive lineman of Penn State 2023 recruiting class, but there’s some level of expectation that 4-star athlete Mathias Barnwell makes the transition from tight end.

The Nittany Lions’ 2023 class already ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 6 in the country, and Lyons makes it even stronger.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE