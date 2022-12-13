Penn State flipped another player on Tuesday.
2023 3-star defensive lineman Mason Robinson announced his commitment to Penn State after decommitting from Northwestern earlier in the week.
Robinson took an official visit with Penn State on Dec. 9 with fellow defensive lineman Joseph Mupoyi, who committed on Monday. Robinson then had an in-home visit with the Nittany Lion staff on Monday.
The Owings Mills, Maryland, native is the 10th-ranked player in Maryland and the 65th-ranked lineman in the class, according to 247sports. He hails from the McDonogh School, the alma mater of Penn State names Dani Dennis-Sutton, Dvon Ellies, Curtis Jacobs and PJ Mustipher.
