On Saturday, Penn State earned a gameday commitment for the third week in a row, adding a 26th member to its No. 1-ranked class of 2022.

3-star athlete Omari Evans announced his decision to commit to the Nittany Lion’s during the blue and white’s Stripe Out matchup with Indiana.

A native of Killeen, Texas, Evans is the second prospect from the Lone Star State to commit to Penn State in this recruiting cycle.

Evans has played both cornerback and wide receiver over his four seasons with Shoemaker High School. However, it’s unclear what his primary position will be when he steps foot in Happy Valley.

