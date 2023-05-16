3 school records Penn State football could break in 2023

Penn State is one of the most storied programs in college football, boasting 136 seasons of history.

Across that span, the team has amassed 920 wins, 52 bowl game appearances, 43 All-Americans and a pair of national championships.

The white helmets with the iconic blue stripes have become a recognized symbol nationally, brought to prominence through decades as one of the sport’s top programs.

Throughout the years, the Nittany Lions have stuffed stat sheets with some impressive numbers, creating school records which have stood the test of time.

However, records were made to be broken, and this year there are a few that could fall.

Single-season passing yards

With Sean Clifford off to Green Bay after a fifth-round selection in the NFL Draft, it’s officially time for the Drew Allar era in Happy Valley.

The sophomore will have to surpass 3,614 passing yards to overtake Trace McSorley’s record from 2016, but he may have the arm strength to do so.

The former 5-star recruit is the second-highest rated quarterback to ever sign with the Nittany Lions and is widely considered one of the best young signal-callers in the country.

With the dynamic duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, Penn State will likely be a run-heavy offense in 2023, which will hurt Allar’s chances of claiming this record. However, if he lives up to the hype, he’ll be more than capable of rising to the top of the list at some point.

Allar has a plethora of receivers to throw to, a mostly unproven but talented group that’s capable of aiding Allar to this milestone.

With plenty of weapons in his arsenal and full control of Penn State’s offense, Allar could be poised to put up monster numbers in his first season at the helm.

Single-season passing touchdowns

Single-season passing touchdowns is another record held by McSorley that Allar could be hunting down. McSorley racked up 29 scores through the air in his sophomore campaign in 2016.

Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich will enter his third year with the program after helping Penn State’s offense take a big leap from 2021 to 2022. If the unit can make a similar improvement in year three, this record may be broken.

Under a Yurcich-led offense, Allar’s predecessor Clifford racked up 21 and 24 passing touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. Allar is expected to be a stronger passer, so the Medina, Ohio, native could be capable of eclipsing 30.

Additionally, Penn State's defense figures to be one of the nation’s best once more, likely setting up plenty of stops, turnovers and short fields to put the offense in position to succeed.

Longest touchdown reception

Heading into his junior season, KeAndre Lambert-Smith looks to be the clear No. 1 receiver for the Nittany Lions. If this is the case, he’s in store for plenty of targets.

If Allar and Lambert-Smith can establish a strong connection, they could form a dangerous duo for any defense to go against.

Lambert-Smith flashed his big-play ability in last year’s season finale, exploding for an 88-yard touchdown against Utah, the longest touchdown reception in Rose Bowl history.

On the other end, Allar has already displayed his cannon of an arm on numerous occasions and isn’t scared to rip a deep ball.

The number to beat is 95 yards, set by Sean Clifford and Daniel George in 2018, but it could have a short-lived stay at the top.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT