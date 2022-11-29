Penn State cleaned up the All-Big Ten defensive awards with 10 players selected, and it now has three more to add to that tally with special teams.

Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton was named All-Big Ten second team by the media as a return specialist and honorable mention by the coaches. Punter Barney Amor was named as an honorable mention by the coaches, while kicker Jake Pinegar was named an honorable mention by the media.

Singleton had one big 100-yard touchdown return against Rutgers and averaged 25.8 yards on his 12 returns.

Amor averaged 43.9 yards per punt and placed 20 punts inside the 20-yard line for the Nittany Lions with only three touchbacks.

Pinegar had one of his best seasons and was 12-for-16 on field goals with two career-long 50-yarders against Indiana and Maryland. He also made 52 out of 54 extra points and had 31 touchbacks on the kick offs.

