Three Penn State lettermen could soon have their names engraved in the most prestigious of college football honors.

Ki-Jana Carter, D.J. Dozier and Paul Posluszny will serve as the Nittany Lions’ representatives on the national ballot for the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.

Joining the trio is former Penn State player Glenn Killinger, inducted as a player in 1966, but he's on the ballot again this year as a coach.

Former Purdue standout and current Penn State wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield is also on the ballot this year as a player.

20 former players and five coaches make up the list of Penn State members from the hall, one of which is LaVar Arrington, who is set to be inducted this year.

Carter and Dozier are both first-time candidates on the ballot, while Posluszny will attempt to make the hall for the second straight year.

