Penn State has a trio of NFL Pro Bowlers this year for the new iteration of the NFL's All-Star game in Las Vegas.

Former Nittany Lion running backs Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders were selected on offense and linebacker Micah Parsons on the defensive end.

Barkley has rushed for 1,170 yards and nine touchdowns through 14 games, making him fourth in the league in rushing.

Sanders is just behind Barkley in rushing and has 1,110 yards on the ground and double-digit rushing touchdowns with 11.

Parsons is one of the favorites to win Defensive Player of the Year and has 13 sacks, 40 solo tackles with 59 total and four forced fumbles.

Barkley and Parsons are playing in their second Pro Bowl, and Sanders is playing in his first.

The three of them will all represent the NFC in the games.

