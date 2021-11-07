After Ohio State, James Franklin said Penn State would continue to show it can establish the run against Maryland.

That didn’t entirely happen at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, but similar to the clash with the Buckeyes, the Nittany Lions showed flashes of what their vaunted running attack was supposed to be.

Presumed No. 1 back Noah Cain, who came off of a season-ending injury in 2020 and Franklin noted was dealing with something earlier this year, ended the day with 35 yards on 10 carries and 28 yards on four catches.

Keyvone Lee had the best performance of any running back with 50 yards on eight totes, and John Lovett followed up with 24 yards on seven attempts.

At the end of the day, though, Penn State still struggled to the tune of 2.8 yards per rush and still has yet to see a 100-yard rusher in a game.

Through a grueling schedule and overall falling well short of expectations, Cain said even little bits of success are helping move the Nittany Lions forward.

“Everybody's been seeing the struggles we've been having in the running game, and it's just adversity we've faced early in the season and just throughout the season,” Cain said. “[We’re] trying to find a hot guy right now, and we were trying to find a rhythm. Key did a great job today. I started getting back into rhythm a little bit, even J-Love. We’re just trying to find our way — just get back to being us.”

While Cain was thought to be the clear starter heading into the season, the trio of running backs have almost evenly split snaps throughout this season. Franklin has openly said he’s still looking for someone to break through as the lead guy.

Cain had one of his best drives of the season against the Terrapins Saturday, carrying the ball on six consecutive plays and seven total on the series.

He grabbed 39 yards in total for nearly 5.6 yards per touch. However, he found himself on the sideline during Penn State’s next drive.

If the coaching staff is looking for the hot hand, does a dominant drive from Cain not warrant giving him another shot? The Baton Rouge native didn’t have too much of an issue with the decision, though.

“Of course you want to get back in when you're in a rhythm, but Coach [Ja’Juan] Seider is gonna make the best decision that he feels for the team. Always gotta trust the coach's decision,” Cain said. “Coming off this week, Keyvone doing well, and me just getting back into flow and even J-Love… In these next coming weeks we should start getting back in our rhythm and flow.”

Whether they should or not, the Nittany Lions certainly haven’t abandoned the run through struggles. Another 33 carries Saturday furthered the effort to get back on track.

Two weeks in a row now, Franklin has expressed some pleasure with his ground attack, but he still wants to see more. That can only come by staying committed to it.

“I think we've continued to invest in it. It's still not where we want it to be,” Franklin said. “That was one of the things that I tried to do on the headset with Mike [Yurcich] was remind him to keep mixing the run in there… I thought we had some opportunities tonight... We can be better there, but I did see some pretty good signs tonight of things to build on.”

Franklin has repeatedly harped on the physicality of his offensive line group and his tight ends up front through the struggles.

He has said it’s gotten better as of late, but tight end Theo Johnson knows just how close Penn State is to putting it back together on the ground.

“I think that you just take the big plays, and you take the plays that could have turned into big plays, and you say ‘It's right there,’” Johnson said. “There's so many plays in the game where coaches are telling us ‘It's just one little thing, one missed block, one guy that doesn't have the right leverage.’ And it's just little things that are stopping us from getting more and more explosive plays in the run game.

“I think that just continuing to just trust the system and just fixing those little things is going to really take us over the edge, and I think that we're going to figure it out for sure.”

Out of the backfield, Cain said he’s been dealing with more than just on-field struggles, and he knows he’s not the same back he’s been in the past.

Coming back from a major injury has forced him to readjust to being the type of runner he wants to be, but his performance against the Terrapins served as a big step.

“It's really just mental. [I’ve had a] whole lot of mental battles this season just trusting my body and just trusting a whole lot of different things,” Cain said. “I feel like today just helped me get that confidence back.”

Prior to the road trip last week, Seider spoke to the media about some of the struggles his running backs have seen this season.

He said he challenged Cain to not feel pressure and to just be himself. Through the journey the 2021 season has presented for the running back room, Cain said the relationship he has with Seider has been an important stepping stone to finding his stride.

“I'm all about constructive criticism. Me and Coach Seider like week in and week out [have] real constructive conversations about my development [and] about what I've been doing on the field,” Cain said. “I know I haven't been playing to expectations for myself, but it's all about how you respond to adversity, and I think the whole room as well — we're gonna get back these next few weeks to being us.”

