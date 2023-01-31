2025 recruiting class gains 4-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews | The 1-0 Podcast

Penn State is already beginning to gain recruits from the class of 2025, and among the first includes 4-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews.

“The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Zach Allen talk more on what Matthews’ commitment means for Penn State’s offensive line and the overall 2025 class.

The duo continues to go in depth on the heavy recruiting for the offensive line, as well as the latest hiring additions to Penn State’s recruiting team.

