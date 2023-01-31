 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2025 recruiting class gains 4-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews | The 1-0 Podcast

Subscribe for everything Penn State football

Penn State is already beginning to gain recruits from the class of 2025, and among the first includes 4-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews.

“The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Zach Allen talk more on what Matthews’ commitment means for Penn State’s offensive line and the overall 2025 class.

The duo continues to go in depth on the heavy recruiting for the offensive line, as well as the latest hiring additions to Penn State’s recruiting team.

WATCH MORE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags