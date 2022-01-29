Penn State has officially kicked off its 2024 recruiting class.

Offensive lineman Cooper Cousins announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Saturday, becoming the first pledge in James Franklin’s 2024 cycle.

Cousins hails from McDowell High School in Erie, Pennsylvania, and stands at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds. He is currently unranked by both 247Sports and Rivals, but he has a 4-star rating by On3.

Franklin and Penn State also kicked off their 2023 class with an offensive lineman, Alex Birchmeier.

