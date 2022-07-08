After missing out on three of its top 2023 targets on Thursday, Penn State came back strong the next day with a new addition.

Four-star defensive back Elliot Washington, who previously committed to Alabama in January, announced his decision to flip to the Nittany Lions on Friday.

A native of Venice, Florida, Washington is listed as the country's No. 6 safety and No. 110-ranked prospect overall. He also plays cornerback.

Washington took his official visit to Penn State on June 10 and was also considering Michigan State.

