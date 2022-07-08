After missing out on three of its top 2023 targets on Thursday, Penn State came back strong the next day with a new addition.
Four-star defensive back Elliot Washington, who previously committed to Alabama in January, announced his decision to flip to the Nittany Lions on Friday.
#WeAre 🦁 pic.twitter.com/FM1UbC5a6B— Elliot Washington II (@E_WashingtonII) July 8, 2022
A native of Venice, Florida, Washington is listed as the country's No. 6 safety and No. 110-ranked prospect overall. He also plays cornerback.
Washington took his official visit to Penn State on June 10 and was also considering Michigan State.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
In the latest installment of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph discuss ho…