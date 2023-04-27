Joey Porter Jr., CB

Zach Allen: No. 14 overall (Round 1) to the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots host a depleted cornerback room that Joey Porter Jr. could make an impact on early in his career.

As it stands, Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills are set to be the starting cornerbacks for the Patriots. Second-year corners Jack Jones and Marcus Jones are also in line to play a significant role with only a season of experience.

Standing at 6-foot-2, Porter Jr.’s length and wingspan make him an intriguing prospect on top of his college tape.

There are a couple of other cornerback prospects that the Patriots could take with their first-round pick, but selecting Porter Jr. in the middle of the first round wouldn’t be a surprise.

Seth Engle: No. 17 overall (Round 1) to the Pittsburgh Steelers

It almost makes too much sense for the Pittsburgh Steelers to select Joey Porter Jr. with their first-round pick.

Porter Jr. is the son of one of the franchise’s all-time greatest linebackers and has forged his own path as one of the nation’s top cornerbacks over his four-year Penn State career.

At 6-foot-2, 198 pounds, Porter Jr. is long and athletic, the prototype for a modern NFL corner. Pittsburgh is in dire need of help in the secondary, so why not take the best available, granted Porter Jr. falls to No. 17.

With a deep class of cornerbacks in this year’s draft, it’s possible Porter Jr. takes a surprising tumble down the board but shouldn’t fall out of the first round.

Maybe the Steelers can trade back and still land the son of one of their all-time greats.

Joel Haas: No. 17 overall (Round 1) to the Pittsburgh Steelers

After a four-year career in Happy Valley, the second-team All-American could be staying in the Keystone State.

It’s a name Steelers fans will recognize, as Joey Porter Jr.’s father was drafted by Pittsburgh in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft and played eight seasons with the team.

This year, Mike Tomlin and Co. are in need of a cornerback, and Porter Jr. could be the answer. With elite athleticism and good instincts, Porter Jr. has the potential to be the next No. 1 cornerback in the Steel City.

With Illinois’ Devin Witherspoon and Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez looking to be the top two cornerbacks off the board, Porter will likely still be available toward the middle of Round 1.

Spencer Ripchik: No. 16 overall (Round 1) to the Washington Commanders

Last year, Penn State had wide receiver Jahan Dotson taken in the first round by the Washington Commanders. This year, the Commanders could take another Nittany Lion in the first round: cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

The Commanders struggled on both sides of the ball last season, and if they’re rolling with quarterback Sam Howell next fall, there’s no need to draft a quarterback here.

Washington has a younger Benjamin St-Juste and a veteran Kendall Fuller at the two corner positions, but neither of them had great production in 2022.

Porter Jr. will add youth, as well as length and size, to potentially replace Fuller in the future, who is smaller and older than Porter Jr.

Ji’Ayir Brown, S

Zach Allen: No. 94 overall (Round 3) to the Philadelphia Eagles

Ji’Ayir Brown has the opportunity to become the second Penn State safety to be drafted in as many years during the upcoming NFL Draft.

Jaquan Brisker was taken on Day 2 in the 2022 NFL Draft, and that’ll most likely be Brown’s fate this year.

Brown will bring a full package to any team that elects to pick him, as he’s displayed a combination of physicality and ballhawking abilities that made him so valuable to the Nittany Lions.

Philadelphia’s safety room isn’t the strongest in the NFL, but selecting Brown in the third round would provide some depth to the group.

Seth Engle: No. 100 overall (Round 3) to the Las Vegas Raiders

It likely doesn’t get more versatile than Ji’Ayir Brown when looking at the bunch of safeties in this year’s draft.

The nation’s co-leader in interceptions in 2021 became arguably one of the most in-the-box safeties in the country this past season, giving teams a wide net of options as to how he can be used.

Having fought his way from Lackawanna College to two-time Penn State starter, Brown has a mentality few can match. His leadership skills have only grown as his reps have increased, giving teams a reason to bring him in outside of his film alone.

Brown’s tape reads second-round pick, but due to the loaded pool of defensive backs in this year’s draft, his name likely gets called in the third round.

Joel Haas: No. 92 overall (Round 3) to the Cincinnati Bengals

Ji’Ayir Brown’s selection could mark the second straight year with a Penn State safety being selected on Day 2, after Jaquan Brisker was taken by the Chicago Bears in the second round last year.

Cincinnati already has one Nittany Lion safety on the roster in Nick Scott but could use more help at the position.

The Bengals are likely looking to fill other positions, such as tight end, with their first few picks, but they could be willing to spend their third-rounder on the All-Big Ten defensive back.

Brown’s six interceptions last season were the most in a season by any Nittany Lion since 2006, showcasing his elite ballhawking ability, which makes him a promising prospect for any team.

Spencer Ripchik: No. 99 overall (Round 3) to the San Francisco 49ers

After trying to push for a Super Bowl, securing running back Christian McCaffrey last season, the San Francisco 49ers don’t have a pick until Round 3.

In the offseason, the 49ers lost star safety Jimmie Ward in free agency to the Houston Texans, so they’re in need of a replacement.

Ji’Ayir Brown has shown he can play both free and strong safety, so it covers the free safety role Ward played a season ago.

Brown, playing strong safety a year ago, can also play up in the box, adding to the physical style of defense San Francisco plays.

Parker Washington, WR

Zach Allen: No. 155 overall (Round 5) to the San Francisco 49ers

Parker Washington’s draft stock likely fell a bit because of an ankle injury he suffered late in Penn State’s season, but he’ll probably hear his name called at some point during the draft.

Washington is still a solid slot receiver prospect who led the Nittany Lions in receiving yards despite only playing in 10 games last season. He’s quick and can make the difficult catches when needed.

The 49ers wide receiver room could use Washington’s quickness out of the slot once he completely rehabs from his lingering ankle injury.

Seth Engle: No. 137 overall (Round 5) to the Buffalo Bills

After being projected as high as a first-round pick prior to last season, Parker Washington’s draft stock plummeted as he struggled to execute at the same level Jahan Dotson had a year prior.

A season-ending ankle injury in November only hurt Washington’s stock further.

Nonetheless, the junior receiver decided to enter the NFL Draft, banking on his pre-injury film to carry his weight after being unable to perform in either the NFL Scouting Combine or Penn State’s pro day.

Washington has the hands and athleticism to make it in the NFL, but with so much uncertainty revolving around his injury and ability to lead a receiving corps, he likely won’t hear his name called until Day 3.

Joel Haas: No. 130 overall (Round 4) to the Buffalo Bills

Missing out on the final few games of the 2022 season due to injury certainly didn’t help Parker Washington’s draft stock, but he put plenty of impressive plays on tape.

Despite coming in at just 5-foot-10, he showed an ability to come down with contested catches throughout his time in Happy Valley.

After falling to Cincinnati in the divisional round last season, Buffalo needs to re-tool before making another playoff push. The Bills struggled to find a consistent slot receiver last season and will likely try to find Stefon Diggs some help in the receiver room.

Spencer Ripchik: No. 160 overall (Round 5) to the New York Giants

The New York Giants will probably draft a wide receiver in the earlier rounds, but it's a receiver room that can use all of the help it can get.

Giants coach Brian Daboll’s son coached last season on Penn State’s staff, and Daboll appeared at a Penn State game in 2022, so the Penn State-Giants connection is there, and they know Parker Washington might be a steal in the late rounds.

With his speed, Washington provides a deep threat for New York, and his 5-foot-10 height may seem like he’s not a jump-ball guy, but he showed at Penn State he can climb the ladder and come down with the ball.

Washington can play the slot, and Daboll is in need of his Cole Beasley like he had when he coached with the Buffalo Bills, so Washington may be his guy.

Mitchell Tinsley, WR

Zach Allen: Undrafted

Mitchell Tinsley spent one season at Penn State, but it’s yet to be seen whether Tinsley hears his name called during the NFL Draft.

Tinsley has the ability to catch in traffic and the ability to high point the football, but he doesn’t stand out athletically. At the NFL Combine, Tinsley ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash time, which he slightly improved to 4.52 seconds at Penn State’s pro day.

Tinsley could find his way on an NFL roster after the draft is over, but it might not happen during the allotted three days the draft takes place.

Seth Engle: Undrafted

After performing well at some postseason all-star games and camps, Mitchell Tinsley began to see his draft stock. That was until a shaky NFL Combine that revealed his potential weaknesses.

A lack of speed and athleticism could ultimately hurt Tinsley’s odds of being drafted despite good hands and some eye-opening numbers from his years at Western Kentucky.

Joel Haas: No. 246 overall (Round 7) to the Dallas Cowboys

After just one season with Penn State, Mitchell Tinsley will be back on the move again.

The Cowboys aren’t desperate for receivers but could use some more depth at the position and may take a chance on the 23-year-old in the final round.

The Nittany Lions’ leading receiver flashed at times, and his production with Western Kentucky was promising, but he lacked explosiveness on the field, and his combine performance left something to be desired, hurting his stock.

Spencer Ripchik: Undrafted

Mitchell Tinsley did a lot for Penn State in his one season but likely not enough to have his name called.

Tinsley only played for the Nittany Lions, his lone Power 5 school, for one season in an offense that didn’t pass much, so his numbers weren’t as great as some of the other receivers in the draft.

However, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t end up on an NFL roster.

Tinsley has shown he can make an impact on the field with his sure-fire hands and should find himself on an NFL roster at some point.

Brenton Strange, TE

Zach Allen: No. 116 overall (Round 4) to the Green Bay Packers

After Robert Tonyan left Green Bay for the Windy City, the Packers are in need of a tight end heading into the draft.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 249 pounds, Brenton Strange is a name to keep an eye on as the Packers make their way through the draft.

Over the course of his collegiate career, Strange made a name for himself as a legitimate pass catcher who’s also willing to block when he’s needed to.

If Green Bay addresses other positional needs earlier in the draft, a Day 3 pick for Strange could be in play.

Seth Engle: No. 150 (Round 5) to the Washington Commanders

NFL coaches and front office executives have to understand exactly what they’re getting in Brenton Strange. He’s not a guy who typically works well in play action or can go out wide like some modern tight ends do. But, boy, can he block.

While the Washington Commanders typically run an 11 personnel offense, last season saw a resurgence of 12 personnel, which brings aboard two tight ends. This is the type of offense Strange can really thrive, given his role as an extra blocker, similar to a bigger fullback.

Strange’s strength and blocking ability stands out most in his game, but it shouldn’t completely overlook his ability as a receiver, tallying 362 receiving yards and finishing tied for first with five touchdown receptions last season.

Joel Haas: No. 118 (Round 4) to the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders certainly liked what they got from former first-round selection Jahan Dotson last season and may want to pick up another Nittany Lion.

Tight end is a position of need for the Commanders, and Brenton Strange provides good upside with his physical traits.

Though his numbers weren’t impressive, he put plenty of reason for optimism on tape with his ability to shed tackles and power his way through defenders.

Spencer Ripchik: No. 141 (Round 5) to the Las Vegas Raiders

A team that can use a tight end is the Las Vegas Raiders, who traded their star tight end Darren Waller in the offseason.

The Raiders have a lot of picks in the middle rounds and could use one to replace Waller.

At 6-foot-4, 253 pounds, Brenton Strange is a big target in the pass game who new Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could use in his arsenal.

PJ Mustipher, DT

Zach Allen: Undrafted

Seth Engle: No. 245 overall (Round 7) to the New England Patriots

Joel Haas: No. 258 overall (Round 7) to the Chicago Bears

Spencer Ripchik: Undrafted

Juice Scruggs, OL

Zach Allen: No. 197 overall (Round 6) to the Miami Dolphins

Seth Engle: No. 213 overall (Round 6) to the Arizona Cardinals

Joel Haas: No. 180 overall (Round 6) to the Arizona Cardinals

Spencer Ripchik: No. 204 overall (Round 6) to the Las Vegas Raiders

Sean Clifford, QB

Zach Allen: No. 240 overall (Round 7) to the New York Giants

Seth Engle: Undrafted

Joel Haas: Undrafted

Spencer Ripchik: No. 246 overall (Round 7) to the Cincinnati Bengals

Chris Stoll, LS

Zach Allen: Undrafted

Seth Engle: No. 259 overall (Round 7) to the Houston Texans

Joel Haas: Undrafted

Spencer Ripchik: Undrafted

Nick Tarburton, EDGE

Zach Allen: Undrafted

Seth Engle: Undrafted

Joel Haas: Undrafted

Spencer Ripchik: Undrafted

Jonathan Sutherland, S

Zach Allen: Undrafted

Seth Engle: Undrafted

Joel Haas: Undrafted

Spencer Ripchik: Undrafted

Jake Pinegar, K

Zach Allen: Undrafted

Seth Engle: Undrafted

Joel Haas: Undrafted

Spencer Ripchik: Undrafted

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE