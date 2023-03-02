The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is underway, with seven former Penn State players in Indianapolis for the event, ranging from Thursday afternoon to Sunday, Mar. 5.

Defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., safety Ji’Ayir Brown, wide receivers Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley, tight end Brenton Strange and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs make up the list of Nittany Lions to participate in some form or fashion this weekend.

Workouts will begin with defensive linemen and linebackers on Thursday, followed by defensive backs on Friday, quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends on Saturday and running backs and offensive line on Sunday.

Updates will be provided to the story over the course of the week, keeping up to do date with each former Penn State player.

PJ Mustipher, defensive tackle (Thursday)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 320

Arms: 32 3/4

Hands: 9

40-yard dash: 5.41 (15th among DTs)

Vertical: 27.5 (T-9th among DTs)

Broad: 8 (12th among DTs)

3-cone:

20-yard shuttle:

Bench:

Notes: Mustipher missed the second half of the 2021-22 season with a year-ending ACL injury. After playing in all 13 games this past season, Mustipher's injury seems all but healed.

Ji’Ayir Brown, safety (Friday)

Joey Porter Jr., cornerback (Friday)

Parker Washington, wide receiver (Saturday)

Mitchell Tinsley, wide receiver (Saturday)

Brenton Strange, tight end (Saturday)

Juice Scruggs, offensive line (Sunday)

