Penn State Football vs. Minnesota, Porter Jr (9)

Penn State Joey Porter Jr. (9) encourages the fans to get loud during Penn State Football’s annual White Out game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 45-17.

 Ryan Bowman

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is underway, with seven former Penn State players in Indianapolis for the event, ranging from Thursday afternoon to Sunday, Mar. 5.

Defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., safety Ji’Ayir Brown, wide receivers Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley, tight end Brenton Strange and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs make up the list of Nittany Lions to participate in some form or fashion this weekend.

Workouts will begin with defensive linemen and linebackers on Thursday, followed by defensive backs on Friday, quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends on Saturday and running backs and offensive line on Sunday.

Updates will be provided to the story over the course of the week, keeping up to do date with each former Penn State player.

PJ Mustipher, defensive tackle (Thursday)

PJ Celebrates # 2 PSU vs UMich 10/15/22

Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher (97) celebrates during Penn State Footballs game vs Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Saturday Oct. 15, 2022 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Penn State Nittany Lions lost to the Michigan Wolverines 41-17.

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 320

Arms: 32 3/4

Hands9

40-yard dash: 5.41 (15th among DTs)

Vertical: 27.5 (T-9th among DTs)

Broad: 8 (12th among DTs)

3-cone:

20-yard shuttle:

Bench:

Notes: Mustipher missed the second half of the 2021-22 season with a year-ending ACL injury. After playing in all 13 games this past season, Mustipher's injury seems all but healed.

Ji’Ayir Brown, safety (Friday)

Joey Porter Jr., cornerback (Friday)

Parker Washington, wide receiver (Saturday)

Mitchell Tinsley, wide receiver (Saturday)

Brenton Strange, tight end (Saturday)

Juice Scruggs, offensive line (Sunday)

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags