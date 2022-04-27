Penn State’s 2022 draft class is one of the deepest in recent memory, but it’s also part of one of the hardest to predict overall talent pools in the last few years.

Mock drafts have anywhere from zero to three Nittany Lions coming off of the board in the first round, while there’s likely to be close to 10 former Penn Staters taken at some point in the draft.

Here’s where our Collegian Football Staff thinks the Nittany Lions will land.

Jahan Dotson, WR

Zach Allen: No. 28 overall (Round 1) to the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers enter the NFL Draft desperately needing a receiver in the post-Davante Adams era, and Penn State’s dynamic wideout Jahan Dotson fits right in.

The Nittany Lion is No. 2 in school history in career receptions and receiving touchdowns. He’s also No. 4 in career receiving yards.

After finishing top three in the Big Ten in all three of the major receiving stats, Dotson has boosted his draft stock to a late first- or early second-round pick, putting him in perfect position to fill the Packers’ hole at wide receiver.

Seth Engle: No. 32 overall (Round 1) to the Detroit Lions

Jahan Dotson is a first-round wide receiver, but due to the number of talented players at the position, he could drop to the early second round.

The Detroit Lions were dreadful last season at 3-13 and are in desperate need of a talented, young receiver.

Dotson already has a relationship with Detroit’s top cornerback — Amani Oruwariye — so it could make for a good fit at No. 32.

Max Ralph: No. 28 overall (Round 1) to the Green Bay Packers

Most mock drafts have Jahan Dotson landing in the late first round, though a few have him landing a few spots higher or even lower into the second round.

In a draft as deep as 2022 is with wide receivers and as weak as it is with quarterbacks, it’s hard to predict just where the top wideouts will go.

I like Dotson filling in with the Packers in their post-Davante Adams world, but he may be the fifth receiver off of the board by that time. I think his skills make him a first-round talent, and he could end up anywhere after pick No. 20.

Spencer Ripchik: No. 29 overall (Round 1) to the Kansas City Chiefs

There are a lot of teams that need a receiver this year, and the Kansas City Chiefs are one of them.

In the offseason, the Chiefs traded away receiver Tyreek Hill and also lost Byron Pringle. However, Kansas City brought in a couple of veterans in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

If the Chiefs don’t elect to trade up with this pick, Dotson would be a nice addition to the receiver depth chart for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Jaquan Brisker, S

Zach Allen: No. 37 overall (Round 2) to the Houston Texans

Penn State’s 2021 defensive MVP is a great fit in a Houston Texans secondary that needs work. Eric Murray and Terrence Brooks head the safety room going into the annual NFL Draft.

Brisker brings ball-hawking skills and a nose for the backfield, evident by his six tackles for loss last season, making him a versatile option for a team overhauling its defense.

Seth Engle: No. 35 overall (Round 2) to the New York Jets

Others may not see it this way, but Jaquan Brisker is the second-best safety in this year’s draft after Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton.

Granted New York uses its two top-10 picks on an edge rusher and a wide receiver, the Jets should keep an eye on Brisker with their first second-round pick.

A versatile defender, Brisker can play safety, linebacker and corner — similar to the role Jamal Adams had with the team a few years ago.

Max Ralph: No. 36 overall (Round 2) to the New York Giants

I don’t understand the lack of love for Jaquan Brisker in this draft. Most probably see him as an early second rounder, but I’ve seen some who drop him all the way to the third.

Brisker is a plug-and-play safety. There isn’t much he does poorly, and he can contribute heavily if not start right away in the NFL.

There are two (two!) safeties on the entire New York Giants’ roster right now. Adding a plug-and-play guy like Brisker seems pretty necessary for a secondary as thin as the Giants’.

If they get him at No. 36, I think it’s a steal. But if Brisker falls even lower, he makes sense with the other New York team, the Jets, in one of their two early second-round picks.

Spencer Ripchik: No. 37 overall (Round 2) to the Houston Texans

The Texans are in need of a bunch of defensive players in this year’s NFL Draft after finishing with one of the worst defenses in the NFL in 2021.

Jaquan Brisker gives the Texans a leader on the defense that can do it all when it comes to pass coverage and run defense.

New head coach Lovie Smith needs a leader that is vocal, and Brisker fits the bill.

Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE

Zach Allen: No. 58 overall (Round 2) to the Atlanta Falcons

Arnold Ebiketie’s only season with the blue and white put NFL scouts on notice, as the Temple transfer skyrocketed in draft boards by the season’s end.

Ebiketie easily led the Nittany Lions with 9.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss — good for No. 3 and No. 2 in the Big Ten, respectively — and also registered two blocked kicks.

With the Falcons’ lackluster pass rush last year, finishing last in the NFL in sacks, Ebiketie’s explosiveness off of the ball is a pairing that would make sense come draft night.

Seth Engle: No. 31 overall (Round 1) to the Cincinnati Bengals

Another player with first-round talent, Arnold Ebiketie could somehow fall.

After filling offensive holes in free agency, the Cincinnati Bengals need to focus on the other side of the ball in the draft.

So why not take one of the best pass rushers when he’ll likely fall to the late first round?

Max Ralph: No. 32 overall (Round 1) to the Detroit Lions

Arnold Ebiketie is one of the more intriguing prospects in Penn State’s draft class. I probably would’ve pegged him as a late second-round pick, but his strong finish to the season paired with a strong combine have skyrocketed him as high as the mid-first round for some projections.

The Detroit Lions have a lot of needs after an abysmal season. They don’t have a proven pass rusher on the roster outside of an aging Michael Brockers.

It would make a lot of sense for Detroit to reach a little bit to fill the edge-rushing hole and take Ebiketie as the first round expires. Might it be the second year in a row that a Penn Stater comes off of the board with the last pick of the first round?

Spencer Ripchik: No. 54 overall (Round 2) to the New England Patriots

Coach Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots were one of the worst teams in the NFL when it came to rushing the quarterback in 2021.

Arnold Ebiketie has been hovering around Round 1 and 2, but he may go later because of the depth at pass rusher this draft class.

Ebiketie is a player Belichick can pair with linebacker Matthew Judon to create a lethal duo for quarterbacks, while Ebiketie can be a difference maker on special teams as well.

Brandon Smith, LB

Zach Allen: No. 121 overall (Round 4) to the Kansas City Chiefs

Brandon Smith decided to forego his senior season and declared for the NFL draft — a decision that will probably cause him to fall in the draft after starting for Penn State the last two seasons.

The Louisa, Virginia, native is a fast linebacker who flies to the ball, registering a team-second-best 81 tackles and 9.0 tackles for loss last season.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ forte has always been their high-powered offense, but the presence of a young linebacker like Smith who’s always looking to deliver a hit is a solid Day 3 selection.

Seth Engle: No. 83 overall (Round 3) to the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are in need of a linebacker but are unlikely to select one with their first two picks.

See no further than Brandon Smith, a project piece but an athletic freak in his own right.

If Smith can sharpen up his tackling and strength-through-line pressure, he could end up being one of the most gifted defensive players in this draft.

Max Ralph: No. 102 overall (Round 3) to the Miami Dolphins

I think Brandon Smith should have stayed at Penn State for another year. Regardless, he’s a combine warrior and might make a team fall in love with him due to his freak athleticism.

You can’t teach a 6-foot-4 frame with 4.52 40-yard dash speed. What you can teach, however, is the stuff Smith struggles with, such as filling gaps in the run and tackling.

A team will reach on Smith because of his athleticism, but I think he’ll still fall to the late third round. If he had stayed another year, who knows, but I think his stock would have only increased.

Spencer Ripchk: No. 81 overall (Round 3) to the New York Giants

The New York Giants’ defense this season was lackluster with most of the problem being that they had no real playmaker.

Smith has explosive speed that can highlight-reel tackles all over the place, but he does have issues with wrapping up.

In Round 3, the Giants have two picks where one of them will be a defensive player, which is where Smith could fall to.

Rasheed Walker, OL

Zach Allen: No. 142 overall (Round 4) to the Los Angeles Rams

Seth Engle: No. 144 overall (Round 5) to the Carolina Panthers

Max Ralph: No. 120 overall (Round 4) to the New Orleans Saints

Spencer Ripchik: No. 136 overall (Round 4) to the Cincinnati Bengals

Jordan Stout, P

Zach Allen: No. 195 overall (Round 6) to the Los Angeles Chargers

Seth Engle: No. 212 overall (Round 6) to the Los Angeles Rams

Max Ralph: No. 212 overall (Round 6) to the Los Angeles Rams

Spencer Ripchik: No. 192 overall (Round 6) to the Minnesota Vikings

Jesse Luketa, EDGE

Zach Allen: No. 177 overall (Round 5) to the Detroit Lions

Seth Engle: No. 129 overall (Round 4) to the Dallas Cowboys

Max Ralph: No. 178 overall (Round 5) to the Dallas Cowboys

Spencer Ripchik: No. 194 overall (Round 6) to the New Orleans Saints

Tariq Castro-Fields, CB

Zach Allen: No. 167 overall (Round 5) to the Dallas Cowboys

Seth Engle: No. 190 overall (Round 6) to the Atlanta Falcons

Max Ralph: No. 170 overall (Round 5) to the Houston Texans

Spencer Ripchik: No. 205 overall (Round 6) to the Houston Texans

Ellis Brooks, LB

Zach Allen: No. 245 overall (Round 7) to the New England Patriots

Seth Engle: No. 230 overall (Round 7) to the Seattle Seahawks

Max Ralph: No. 258 overall (Round 7) to the Green Bay Packers

Spencer Ripchik: No. 240 overall (Round 7) to the Washington Commanders

Derrick Tangelo, DT

Zach Allen: Undrafted

Seth Engle: Undrafted

Max Ralph: Undrafted

Spencer Ripchik: Undrafted

Eric Wilson, OL

Zach Allen: Undrafted

Seth Engle: Undrafted

Max Ralph: No. 246 overall (Round 7) to the Cleveland Browns

Spencer Ripchik: No. 260 overall (Round 7) to the Los Angeles Chargers