The 2021 NFL draft officially came to a close Saturday evening.

Out of the 259 players selected over the three days, there were six Nittany Lions picked, with multiple players going in the first round for the first time since 2003.

The seventh eligible player signed on as an undrafted free agent right after the draft ended.

Here’s a look at each player’s future as the 2021 draft is now complete.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers, 2nd Round

Pat Freiermuth will be staying in the state of Pennsylvania as a pro after the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him 55th overall on Friday night.

The 6-foot-5, 251-pound tight end goes to a team that is already pretty set at the position with Eric Ebron likely keeping the Steelers’ No. 1 duties.

And with the production from PIttsburgh’s returning receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool and Dionte Johnson, targets could be a rarity for Freiermuth in year one.

However, what he brings right away is versatility in his combination of receiving and blocking skills. His unique skill set is what made the Merrimac, Massachusetts native such a highly-graded tight end prospect.

If offensive coordinator Matt Canada is going to incorporate Freiermuth this season, it will likely be in the red zone, where he was able to excel during his collegiate years. Freiermuth set the Penn State record for career touchdown receptions by a tight end.

Shaka Toney, Washington Football Team, 7th round

Shaka Toney going late in the 7th round was certainly a surprise to those who have seen the defensive end play in the past.

He finished his career as a team captain with 19.5 sacks during his time in Happy Valley, 10th all time in program history.

The Philadelphia native even had better production than first-round Odafe Oweh last season, but may have slid due to his lack of physical traits and speed on the outside.

Washington, a team that could use some training camp competition on the defensive line, took Toney likely knowing he has the potential to add experience to its roster.

He will have the chance to compete for a backup spot behind some strong names on the Washington defensive line.

Michal Menet, Arizona Cardinals, 7th round

Michal Menet was another name to look out for in the later rounds on Saturday and was selected with the 247th pick, one pick after Toney

Menet has shown that he can be a technician at times with solid size and physicality, but a lack of pure athleticism was likely the reason why Menet was taken as late as he was.

However, Menet should get the opportunity to compete on an Arizona offensive line that had trouble protecting Kyler Murray at times in 2020.

Depending on his performance in training camp and the preseason, Menet will be a borderline player to make the roster as the season arrives in a few months.

Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts, 7th round

To complete the list of Penn State players taken in the draft, Will Fries was taken with the 248th selection, making it three picks in a row for the Nittany Lions.

Fries goes to an established Indianapolis Colts offensive line, which has been a big part of their success over the last couple seasons.

He gets the chance to learn from some talented players while trying to develop as a legitimate NFL offensive lineman.

A practice squad role will likely be ideal for Fries so he can continue to develop and polish some parts of his game.

Lamont Wade, UDFA, Pittsburgh Steelers

The lone Nittany Lion that went undrafted this weekend was safety Lamont Wade.

The former 4-star recruit stands at just 5-foot-9 and weighs 190 pounds, making him undersized at the position especially at the next level.

But the Pittsburgh Steelers quickly signed Wade as an undrafted free agent, likely taking a chance that his impressive speed will translate to open-field playmaking.

Whether or not he will be able to match up in man coverage in the NFL is the question, but he could play a special teams role, similar to Nick Scott with the Rams.

