The 2021 NFL Draft saw two former Penn State football players drafted in the first round.

Micah Parsons was first off the board, an All-American linebacker who ranks sixth in Penn State program history in forced fumbles. He did so in just two seasons played in Happy Valley.

Former defensive end Jayson Oweh followed Parsons and helped wrap up the first night of the draft after being selected No. 31 overall by the Baltimore Ravens.

Here’s a look at the major takeaways for Penn State football in day one of the NFL Draft.

Micah Parsons falls, Dallas Cowboys find a gem

Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons saw himself waiting for longer than he may have expected in Thursday’s NFL Draft.

After the Denver Broncos selected cornerback Patrick Surtain II, all eyes were on the Dallas Cowboys or New York Giants to select the All-American linebacker.

Luckily for Dallas, a trade down to No. 12 with the conference-rival Philadelphia Eagles would grant them the former five-star recruit at a discounted rate.

With Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander-Esch already having found success with the Cowboys, Parsons will be joining a linebacker group primed to make an impact in the NFL.

In Dallas, head coach Mike McCarthy will likely play Parsons at outside linebacker, providing the Cowboys with some much needed pressure in the pass-rushing game.

Finishing the 2020 season as the No. 28-ranked defense in the NFL, it’s no surprise that Jerry Jones and his front office went defense in the first round of this year’s draft.

Parsons has stated via Instagram that the Cowboys would be a welcomed destination for the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native. Luckily for him, he’ll be heading toward the Lone Star State.

Baltimore Ravens upgrade defensive edge, snag Jayson Oweh

With edge rusher being a position of need for the New Orleans Saints, it looked like former Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh could be making his way to the Big Easy at No. 28.

Unfortunately for the former Nittany Lion, New Orleans would turn to Houston defensive end Payton Turner with their first-round pick, leaving Oweh available for selection in the final four picks of the draft.

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens pounced on the opportunity, selecting Oweh at No. 31.

As a 6-foot-5 defensive end with 4.36 40-yard dash speed, Oweh will bring a unique mix of speed and intensity as a member of Baltimore's defensive line.

The Ravens have contended in the playoffs since drafting quarterback Lamar Jackson, but their shotty defense has cost the franchise the ability to truly compete for a Super Bowl.

Oweh will look to lead a role as an anchor on Baltimore’s edge, an area which has needed a spark in Harbaugh’s defensive regime for years.

While he may not start immediately, Oweh could eventually find himself as a weekly starter in the NFL in his second or third year as a pro.

Freiermuth looks to second round

Coming into Thursday’s draft, the three Penn Staters with the potential to be drafted in the first round were Micah Parsons, Jayson Oweh and Pat Freiermuth.

While Parsons was selected by the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12 and Oweh found his home in Baltimore at No. 31, Freiermuth would not hear his name called on day one of this year’s draft.

Without a first round landing spot, Freiermuth — the all-time leader in touchdown receptions by a tight end in Penn State program history — will have to wait until at least day two to find his home in the NFL.

After drafting Trevor Lawerence and Travis Etienne in the first round, the Jacksonville Jaguars could very well keep the offensive trend and select Freiermuth with the first overall pick of the second round.

If not Jacksonville, the spotlight will be turned to the Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers to potentially select the All-American tight end.

