After pulling out an impressive road in Wisconsin on Saturday, Penn State is set to open up Beaver Stadium this weekend as it welcomes Ball State for the home opener.

While the Cardinals may not be as highly thought of as the Badgers on a national scale, they are the reigning conference champions in the MAC with talent on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

The last thing the Nittany Lions want after a statement win on the road is a letdown against a non-Power Five team — especially with Penn State fans back in the stands for the first time since 2019.

To do that, though, there are a few players James Franklin’s group will have to hone in on to pick up win No. 2 of the season.

Justin Hall, wide receiver

Ball State’s receiving corps is likely the team’s best overall position group, and that starts with veteran wideout Justin Hall.

Hall owns the program career receptions record with 265 and counting, and he’s likely to break the receiving yards record for the Cardinals this season as well.

He showed just how dominant he can be in Ball State’s first game against Western Illinois, catching eight passes for 137 yards and two scores en route to a 10-point win on Saturday.

Hall has been a first-team All-MAC player for the past two seasons and is about as polished of a route-runner as it gets in the college game.

That route running pairs quite well with his incredibly strong hands, as he only needs the slightest bit of separation to go up and make a play — even with his 5-foot-9, 186-pound frame.

Hall and senior receiver Yo’Heinz Tyler will be the main threats on offense, as Joey Porter Jr. and Tariq Castro-Fields will look to contain the dynamic playmakers on the outside.

Drew Plitt, quarterback

The senior presence for Ball State continues at the quarterback position: Veteran Drew Plitt is the man under center for the Cardinals in 2021.

Plitt, like Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, is now a three-year starter and had a large role in the conference championship won by coach Mike Neu’s team a season ago.

Eleven of his 17 touchdowns in 2020 came in the critical final four games for Ball State, and he was even able to run for four touchdowns in the last stretch of the season.

On Saturday, he threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals’ season-opening victory and had a much better second half after a slow offensive start to the game.

If he can just allow his dynamic receiving corps a chance to make a play, then Plitt should see success. And if the Nittany Lions can force him to scramble out of the pocket, that task could become a whole lot tougher.

Brandon Martin, linebacker

Like the offense, there seems to be a group on defense that stands out over the rest: the Ball State linebacker room.

Leading that unit will be Brandon Martin, who is coming off a 2020 season in which he was recognized as the MAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

After missing the 2019 season due to injury, Martin bounced back last year to lead the Cardinals in tackles with 90 and added one sack.

He finished with 5 tackles and a pass deflected in the win over Western Illinois on Saturday and will look to make a splash against a Big Ten offense this weekend.

Martin and senior Christian Albright will be a tandem that offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has to prepare for, and they could make some plays against Penn State if the Nittany Lions aren’t mindful of the two veterans.

