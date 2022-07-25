Another day, another preseason watch list with Penn State players listed.

Safety Ji’Ayir Brown and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. have both been named to the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive back.

It was a breakout season for Brown in 2021, tying the national lead with six interceptions.

As for Porter Jr., a third-team All-Big Ten honor highlighted his postseason. He’s been commonly projected as a 2023 first-round NFL Draft pick.

No Nittany Lions were named to the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker.

