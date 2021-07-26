A couple of Penn State defensive players received preseason recognition on Monday morning.

Linebackers Brandon Smith and Jesse Luketa were added to the Butkus Award watch list, an honor that goes to the top linebacker in all of college football for each season.

Both Smith and Luketa are looking to expand their roles following last season, as they're now veterans in Brent Pry’s defense that's looking to bounce back from an inconsistent season.

Penn State has had two Butkus award winners in program history with Paul Posluszny being the last to receive the honor in 2005.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE