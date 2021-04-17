Penn State football fans may not have known the names Kalen King and Arnold Ebiketie prior to Saturday’s Blue-White rendition, but they should prepare to hear both names often when the Nittany Lions’ season begins in the fall.

The newcomers turned in solid performances on the defensive side of the ball in their first action in front of fans in Beaver Stadium.

King and Ebiketie’s teammates and coaches have consistently spoken highly of the newcomers’ talent and mentalities throughout the spring.

“Both of them have been really good. Both guys have come in ready to play,” linebacker Curtis Jacobs said. “Both of those guys have been great additions. Kalen has really impressed me mostly because of his maturity everyday and approach in practice.”

Perhaps one of the biggest storylines from the afternoon came courtesy of the Detroit, Michigan, native King.

The early-enrollee intercepted a pass from starting quarterback Sean Clifford and ran it back for a touchdown. Just a short time later, King picked off another pass while providing tough coverage on some of the Nittany Lions’ top receivers throughout the day.

“He’s in there getting extra work every day,” Jacobs said. “He’s just a guy you want to be around and a guy you want to see do good. It’s exciting to see what he did today.”

Head coach James Franklin has stated on multiple occasions that King might be the most impressive first-year player to come through Penn State during his tenure.

With King taking first-team snaps Saturday, blue and white fans finally witnessed a taste of what Franklin has been raving about all spring.

“He’s a guy that’s come in and is already physically developed from a weight and strength standpoint,” Franklin said. “He’s very mature. He’s got great ball skills and tremendous confidence. We’ve seen it all spring.”

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry reiterated Franklin’s sentiment by saying King’s instincts remind him of former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. Pry said the freshman has consistently performed at a high level since his arrival on campus.

“He’s got exceptional skills,” Pry said. “He’s very confident and mature for a freshman. It comes easy to him and he’s shown that since day one. I don’t think there’s been a practice go by that we haven’t seen some highlights from him.”

“He’s still learning the position as far as schematics and some techniques, but he’s got a really good skill set.”

Ebiketie comes to Happy Valley after spending the previous four seasons at Temple, where he garnered all-American Athletic Conference honors during his redshirt junior season.

Playing at defensive end, “AK,” as he’s known by his teammates, is “very athletic with great takeoff and great rush ability,” according to Pry. The defensive coordinator noted that the transfer reminds him of former Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney.

“He’s got good athleticism,” Pry said. “Just a mature guy that is a good student of the game and has a good skill set. He’s going to play a lot of football for us.”

According to Jacobs, Ebiketie challenges the opposition everyday in practice with his speed and athleticism.

“AK’s been good too,” Jacobs said. “He’s been dominant off the edge. His speed off the edge is crazy and I’ve rarely seen that from other people.”

