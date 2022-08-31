As NFL teams cut their roster down to 53 over Tuesday and Wednesday, a number of former Penn Staters found themselves on waivers or on the open market at some point during that stretch.

Not including Ellis Brooks, Eric Wilson and Antonio Valentino — who were all cut earlier in the month — 11 former Nittany Lions were waived. However, most were retained by their original teams and put on the practice squad.

Here’s a look at those athletes who were waived during this week’s roster cuts and where they stand now.

Marcus Allen, inside linebacker

Former Penn State safety turned Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Marcus Allen had an unorthodox roster cut experience.

Originally cut by the Pittsburgh on Tuesday, it was reported Allen’s release was “procedural” and that he’ll be brought back after the team puts safety Damontae Kazee on injured reserve.

Tariq Castro-Fields, cornerback

Roster cut season was no sweat for Tariq Castro-Fields, who found his way back home.

Castro-Fields, who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, was released by the team on Tuesday, only to be picked up by the Washington Commanders the next day.

The Nittany Lion is set to reunite with former college teammate Jahan Dotson and return to the DMV area where he was born and raised.

Irvin Charles, wide receiver

Despite having what many considered to be a strong camp for the New York Jets, former Penn State wide receiver Irvin Charles, who transferred to IUPUI in 2019, did not make the Jets’ 53-man roster but was retained and will be assigned to their practice squad.

Dan Chisena, wide receiver

Former Penn State wide receiver Dan Chisena was waived and then assigned to the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad.

He’s appeared in 25 games over the past two seasons for the Vikings, almost exclusively on special teams.

Grant Haley, defensive back

Known for returning Ohio State’s blocked field goal attempt in its 2016 loss to Penn State, former Nittany Lion defensive back Grant Haley was waived by the Los Angeles Rams after winning a Super Bowl with the team last season.

Haley was later picked back up by Los Angeles as a practice squad exception, meaning he can’t actively be targeted by other teams, contrary to a general member of the practice squad.

Daniel Joseph, defensive end

Former Penn State defensive end Daniel Joseph was cut by the Buffalo Bills on Monday and was not retained.

John Lovett, running back

After being waived by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, former Penn State and Baylor running back John Lovett was added to the team’s practice squad on Wednesday.

Jesse Luketa, outside linebacker

It looked like former Penn State edge rusher Jesse Luketa was set to make the Arizona Cardinals’ 53-man roster before the team traded for cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who forced Arizona to waive Luketa.

The Canadian was later added to the Cardinals’ practice squad.

Trace McSorley, quarterback

Despite starting three preseason games for the Cardinals — combining for 536 passing yards, one passing touchdown and two interceptions — Trace McSorley was waived by the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.

He was then added to Arizona’s practice squad the following day.

Michal Menet, center

Former Penn State interior offensive lineman Michal Menet was released by the Green Bay Packers and wasn’t retained.

Derrick Tangelo, defensive tackle

Although he had a strong preseason and camp, former Penn State defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo did not make the Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster, instead being waived and then added to the team’s practice squad.

