All-Big Ten awards rolled out Tuesday afternoon, and 10 Penn State players have been represented.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was named a unanimous All-Big Ten first-team selection after tallying 27 tackles and 11 pass breakups this past season.

Right after Porter Jr., two more players were named to the All-Big Ten second team.

Freshman linebacker Abdul Carter was named to the second team by the media, and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher was selected by the coaches.

Carter led Penn State with 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, while Mustipher defined himself as one of the top interior defensive linemen in the country this season.

On the third team came two defensive backs in safety Ji’Ayir Brown and cornerback Kalen King, named to the team by both the coaches and media.

Mustipher was also named to the third team by the media, while Carter was named by the media, as did defensive end Adisa Isaac, who finished second on the team in sacks and tackles for loss.

After tying the nation’s lead in interceptions last season, Brown led the Nittany Lions with three picks this year.

Porter Jr.’s partner in crime, King led the team with 16 pass deflections in 2022.

Defensive end Chop Robinson and linebacker Curtis Jacobs were both named unanimous honorable mentions, while cornerback Johnny Dixon was named by the media and defensive end Nick Tarburton by the coaches.

Isaac was also named an honorable mention by the media.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE