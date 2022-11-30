All-Big Ten teams have wrapped up, and 10 Penn State players have been selected as all-conference offensive talent.

Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, who announced his decision to return for another year of school on Monday, kicked things off by being selected to second team by the coaches.

Fashanu was also selected to the third team by the media alongside running back Nick Singleton — the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Year — who was selected to the third team by both the coaches and media.

One of the best offensive linemen in the country before an injury cost him the final four games of the season, Fashanu’s return should give the Nittany Lions a major boost in 2023.

Singleton, on the other hand, led Penn State with 941 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Joining Singleton on the third team, selected by the coaches, were center Juice Scruggs and tight end Brenton Strange, both of whom were named honorable mentions by the media.

Scruggs turned himself into one of the best centers in the country in his first season as the Nittany Lions’ full-time center, while Strange tallied 362 receiving yards and led the team with five receiving touchdowns.

Quarterback Sean Clifford, wide receiver Parker Washington and offensive linemen Sal Wormley and Hunter Nourzad were named honorable mentions by both the coaches and media.

Meanwhile, running back Kaytron Allen and offensive lineman Bryce Effner were named honorable mentions by just the media.

