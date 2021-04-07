Cotton Bowl Media Day, Parsons (11)
Linebacker, Micah Parsons (11), smiles as he answers questions for media outlets during the Cotton Bowl Media Day at the AT&T stadium, in Arlington, Tx. on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Penn State plays in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28 against the University of Memphis.

 James Leavy

Penn State will officially have a representative in Cleveland for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Former Nittany Lion linebacker Micah Parsons will attend the draft that is set to take place from April 29 to May 1 and will be televised on ESPN.

Parsons will be in attendance along with other notable potential draft picks like Florida's Kyle Pitts, Alabama’s Devonta Smith and LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase.

