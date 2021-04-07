Penn State will officially have a representative in Cleveland for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Former Nittany Lion linebacker Micah Parsons will attend the draft that is set to take place from April 29 to May 1 and will be televised on ESPN.
The first group of players to accept invitations to attend the 2021 @NFLDraft in Cleveland!📺: 2021 #NFLDraft -- April 29 - May 1 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/cwzVtcsO0i— NFL (@NFL) April 7, 2021
Parsons will be in attendance along with other notable potential draft picks like Florida's Kyle Pitts, Alabama’s Devonta Smith and LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase.
