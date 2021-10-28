There are a good number of Nittany Lions who’ve experienced back-to-back losses while part of the Penn State program. Many of those same players have experienced five straight losses.

With two consecutive losses likely derailing the blue and white’s potential opportunity to compete in the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history, it may seem hard for players to keep the same confidence they had when they were undefeated.

Sean Clifford said, however, the team’s confidence and motivation levels haven’t wavered.

“There has not been a lack of work ethic,” Clifford said Wednesday. “The guys have been extremely hard working, and it makes my job as a captain easy when you have a team of guys who are on the same page no matter what.”

Although he acknowledged losses “obviously hurt,” Clifford said he believes his teammates are “responding well” in practice.

Clifford said the team is putting in extra work ahead of Ohio State — whether it’s additional hours doing drills or watching film.

“They want to get that extra work and get better,” Clifford said. “I think that this team is working in the right direction.”

While 2020’s five-game losing streak was likely nowhere close to the way Penn State had envisioned beginning last season, there seems to be one silver lining to the slow start, according to Jahan Dotson.

“I’ve been in this position before,” Dotson said. “We know what we need to do to bounce back.”

Likewise to Clifford’s strategy, Dotson said he believes going harder in the film room and on the practice field is the only way to bounce back.

“That’s what we’re going to do,” Dotson said. “Because that’s the type of guys we have in the locker room.”

Following Saturday’s loss to Illinois, the Nittany Lions regrouped on Monday — their day off from practice — for what James Franklin called a “culture day.”

“We look at Mondays as culture days, where they're coming in on their own doing what they have to do,” Franklin said. “It was a bunch of guys watching tape.”

When Dotson stepped into the Lasch Building on Monday, he saw the amount of work his teammates were putting in on their day off.

“You saw that a lot of guys were in the facility [Monday] watching film,” Dotson said. “I talked to my roommate Jesse Luketa when I got home. I got home at about 6:30 and watched film with him for three hours.”

Many of the veterans on Penn State’s roster are no stranger to midseason obstacles. Dotson himself has experienced back-to-back losses in three out of his four seasons in Happy Valley.

Franklin’s “1-0 mentality” is far from a secret around Happy Valley, and it’s developed almost specifically for obstacles like back-to-back losses.

Now more than ever, the blue and white will attempt to take the mindset it has learned from Franklin and apply it to its work every day in a desperate heave to revive the broken 2021 season.

“Ever since I’ve gotten here, Coach Franklin has really drilled in our heads about going 1-0,” Dotson said. “And me being in the program for four years now, that's just something that's engraved in my mind. That's all I'm focused on right now.”

While it may be hard for the bulk of Penn State fans to realize, Franklin’s 1-0 mentality doesn’t necessarily just apply to outcomes on Saturdays.

According to senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, a 1-0 mentality is applied to every practice, film session or scrimmage to make sure Franklin’s team is working the hardest it can every day of the week.

“It's not just having a strong culture on Monday, it has to be Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, just every day leading up to the game,” Castro-Fields said. “We have to keep building our culture and keep pushing the young guys to uphold the standard and the culture that you want for your room, that you want for your team.”

For Castro-Fields, improvement is based directly off of trust in the team and trust in the process.

“We have to keep fighting, putting in more work and keep believing in the people in that locker room,” Castro-Fields said. “We have one game, so at the end of the day, we just gotta get the job done and compete.

“Go out there on Saturday and dominate.”

