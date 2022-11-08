Penn State blew out Indiana last Saturday in a big showing from the youngsters on the team.

In this day and age, a blowout for the Nittany Lions means true-freshman quarterback Drew Allar gets to see some time on the field.

Allar saw almost a full half of football where he showed why he was worth the 5-star rating out of Medina High School.

The first-year player made throws on the run, scrambled and got out of trouble when he needed to, and he threw some balls on a rope to his receivers.

Here’s how Allar did in his seventh game for the blue and white in 2022.

Pocket awareness

For a first-year quarterback, one of the toughest things to learn is when to scramble or get rid of the football when the pocket collapses.

Allar, even in limited action, has already shown some impressive pocket awareness.

In this clip, Allar drops back to pass, and the defensive ends come around the two tackles to pressure Allar.

He stepped up, found some open space on the right side of the line and moved forward to pick up a yard, evading the sack.

Allar not only avoided the sack but also kept his eyes downfield in case something opened up, which is something that most young quarterbacks lack.

He also showed some speed on this play even at 6-foot-5 and 238 pounds.

Allar already having high-level pocket awareness is special to see because it typically takes time to develop.

Throwing on a line

With Allar’s large stature, he can put some serious power behind his throws, and it showed against Indiana.

There were a couple of balls where Allar threw it on a rope, giving only his receivers and no one else a chance to reel in the football.

On this play, Allar dropped back, did a shoulder fake and threw a rocket to wide receiver Liam Clifford over the middle of the field.

With the fake, Allar drew in the linebacker to allow for the pass over the middle of the field, and there was a pretty small window to throw the ball because of a defensive back closing as a linebacker dropped back into coverage.

It was also a great catch from Clifford to haul in the pass from Allar.

On this play, Penn State was faced with a fourth-and-4, so the Nittany Lions needed a big play to move the chains.

Allar dropped back and fired from the middle of the field to the sideline to hit Clifford on a corner route, picking up the first down.

The first-year quarterback put the ball where only Clifford could make a play, and Penn State picked up the first down.

The only thing is that, on most of Allar’s throws, he looks at his first read and throws it. Indiana wasn’t very good, so the first read was open most of the time, but it will be something to monitor on how Allar develops going through progressions as he plays against tougher defenses.

Throwing on the run

Allar was accurate in the pocket, and he was accurate out of the pocket on the run against Indiana.

One of the hardest things for a quarterback to do is deliver an accurate pass while moving, and Allar did it pretty well against the Hoosiers.

On this play, Penn State runs a play action with the tight end sweeping across to run a slide route.

The defense bites on the run, and Allar rolls out. He pops it over the defenders into the arms of tight end Theo Johnson for the score.

Johnson was wide open, but if he wasn’t, Allar still hit Johnson in stride while moving to his arm side.

On this play, Allar might’ve made one of the best throws of his short career at Penn State, and it’s a hard pass for some veterans to make.

Penn State runs a play action, again, and Allar rolls out. On the run, he fired to receiver Trey Wallace coming across the back of the end zone for the touchdown.

Allar, while running, threw the ball on a line, placing it right on the chest of Wallace, who had a defender draped all over him.

If this ball was a little behind Wallace, it could’ve been an interception.

Allar’s ability to make throws like that on the run means Penn State is looking to be in good hands in the coming years.

