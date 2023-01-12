Shoba Wadhia doesn’t make a habit of taking her foot off the gas pedal.

As an associate dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Samuel Weiss Faculty Scholar, professor, and founder and director of the Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic at Penn State Law, she’s been able to do it all throughout her prolific 20-year career.

Wadhia was born into an Indian American household in Dayton, Ohio — the “quintessential Midwest city”— which is where her parents moved to from Connecticut and, previously, from India.

Though Dayton wasn’t the most diverse town, not by a long shot, Wadhia said having a twin sister provided a “safety net” that was needed.

“One thing my mother told me years later was, ‘The first time I had to put you on the school bus, I was worried, but not as much because I knew you had each other,’” Wadhia said. “I now know every household does not function that way, but growing up in one that wanted nothing but the best for me, I feel very fortunate to have grown up with all of that.”

Moving to New Jersey during her early teen years, Wadhia spent middle school and high school on the East Coast.

“I loved music, and I played piano pretty seriously for many, many years,” Wadhia said. “I definitely went through periods of thinking I might want to go into music.”

But Wadhia said she also developed other interests around the same time.

“I was very affected by what I saw, read, learned about when it came to social movements and the legal system and became very inspired by the roles that advocates and judges and lawyers played,” Wadhia said. “So I told my parents pretty early [on] that, you know, I want to be a civil rights lawyer.”

Wadhia said she became “fascinated” by the life and work of Thurgood Marshall when she was in high school but also saw that same fire in him, in her piano teacher.

Soon enough she was off to Indiana University in Bloomington for college, a place where she could still play music but also major in political science.

“I found my people and my community, but it was also an interesting place to also be a student advocate,” Wadhia said, noting that Indiana is the birthplace of the Ku Klux Klan. “I spent my freshman year going on a few bus rides to the front of the Indianapolis statehouse, protesting, a medium I really connected to and participated in as a college student.”

Throughout those four years, unlike many of her peers, Wadhia said she never became distracted or led toward another pathway.

“If you had asked me at the end of college, if I was going to be an immigration lawyer, let alone a law professor, that might not have been my response,” Wadhia said. “And yet, if we think about immigration and immigrant rights, it’s one of the greatest civil rights issues of our time.”

From what a movement is, to what it means to move the needle, when and how and who protests, the crucial role of policymaker and lawyers, to the racial component — Wadhia said there’s “a lot of crossover” that makes up the immigration space.

After graduation, Wadhia spent the summer in India working at a nonprofit in Delhi. Her first stint at field work, she began interviewing women in slums and with their permission, taking their photographs and turning their stories into narratives.

“It was such a rich experience that I think at the time, I thought I would [go into] human rights,” Wadhia said.

Though she eventually found her calling in immigration law during her second year of law school at Georgetown Law School, Wadhia said no matter what form of immigration work, it’s always about the people.

“There's a deeply human and humanitarian component to immigration, and I think that’s one of the reasons I have been in the field ever since. It's the only type of law I have ever practiced,” Wadhia said. “I found what it is that is my calling.”

However after 9/11, Wadhia said immigration policy changed outright. A whole new agency was created called the Department of Homeland Security, and overnight, everything was different.

“Working in private practices and as an immigration attorney was not solely rewarding in the same way [anymore], and so I did have a drive to think about [the] broader impact, what was next,” Wadhia said. “And that's how my life decisions professionally have been really organic. I've only had three jobs since I graduated law school: private practice, policy and academia.”

Wadhia made the transition to a nonprofit and credits that career move in getting her to understand not just immigration policy, but also politics, how to interpret texts, policy and law, and how it’s all so “tightly wound.”

Based in Washington, D.C., during this time, Wadhia also began her career in academia, teaching at Howard University and then American University where she taught asylum and refugee law.

“I think that's kind of how I got the teaching bug. I just loved it,” Wadhia said. “It’s a privilege to be able to teach in the area that you're passionate about, but I also happen to know it really well, so I try to impress upon students that passion and compassion are crucial ingredients, but they are not enough. There's no dabbling with a doctrine as complex as immigration.”

Wadhia said her path to Penn State began after seeing an advertisement for an immigration clinic at Penn State while on the teaching market for a new position.

“I have no ties to the state of Pennsylvania. My parents are in New Jersey, my twin sister was in New York at the time, but I was really attracted to the idea of building a clinic and starting something from scratch,” Wadhia said.

After getting hired, Wadhia and her family came to State College, accepting the job in spring 2008. While staying at the Marriott Residence Inn, Wadhia traveled back and forth to American University, teaching a summer class while creating what became the Immigrants’ Rights Clinic at Penn State. It was launched that fall.

“Lots of people hear the word clinic and they think, ‘Oh, isn't that where you go get your vaccine?’” Wadhia said. “Like they think of health clinics, but in legal education, clinics offer a space where law students work on cases and projects for credit under the supervision of a licensed attorney.”

According to Wadhia, the first two official clinics launched at Penn State Law were the Immigrants’ Rights Clinic and the Civil Right Appellate Clinic created by Michael Foreman, both in the same year.

Susham Modi, a former student of Wadhia’s, graduated from Penn State Law in 2010 and since, has opened his own immigration law firm among many other accomplishments over the last decade.

“I picked Penn State Law because I knew I wanted to help people in dire situations. With all the poverty I saw in India, I knew I wanted to do this work,” Modi said.

In the clinic, Modi said students are usually paired with their peers and work really closely with Wadhia on cases, but beyond that, students also learn how to write emails that give clients the information they need and improve their legal writing, research, and interactions with other attorneys as well as additional skills.

The clinic is focused on three areas: community outreach and education, policy work for institutional clients and providing legal support in individual cases, according to Wadhia.

It has also worked closely with partners locally, like the school district and the municipality, but also the Pennsylvania Immigration Resource Center, and policy work for organizations like ACLU, the National Immigrant Justice Center and the American Bar Association Commission on Immigration.

Wadhia said some of the legal support they’ve done includes going to U.S. immigration detention centers, where families or individuals are detained and seeking asylum, and helping clients who are fighting deportation before an immigration judge and in immigration court.

State College Borough Manager Tom Fountaine first met Wadhia in 2015 when state and federal authorities were conducting raids on local businesses.

According to Fountaine, the raids discovered people working in those businesses who were there on expired visas.

Since then, a partnership with Wadhia on issues related to immigration, developing modifications to policies and procedures in place within the State College borough as well as training on immigration have become second nature.

As for Shanjida Chowdhury, a former student and now-staff attorney with the Legal Services of New Jersey working within their detention and deportation defense initiative, Wadhia is more than just a favorite former professor and mentor — she’s the reason Chowdhury came to Penn State.

“When I was an undergrad, I read either an article or a journal about her, and I saw that she had a South Asian sounding name, so I looked her up and saw that she was a professor at Penn State Law,” Chowdhury said.

Chowdhury later met Wadhia at the end of her first year of law school and instantly connected with her, as a South Asian person of color, but also as a woman hoping to pursue a career in law.

“It was so powerful, you know? I can't even begin to describe what a big impact she’s had [on me],” Chowdhury said. “I was literally the only South Asian JD student [in my class], and I'm from New York. I went from being invisible in terms of just fitting in and blending in with my surroundings to all of a sudden, standing out, especially since I wear a hijab.”

Like Chowdhury, Modi said Wadhia was more than just a professor.

During Modi’s second year in law school, he got an “incredible opportunity" from Wadhia to work over the summer as a law clerk for Chris Nugent, who at the time was considered the best immigration attorney in the nation, according to Modi.

“Throughout the school year, I probably worked a little too hard in the clinic; sometimes I would be spending the night there, and I think she saw that I could have a bad work-life balance pretty quick,” Modi said. “But I think she also wanted me to have a great experience, and working [with Nugent] was just that.”

However, Modi said he soon realized that no matter the photographic memory Nugent had, or his position at a big law firm working with U.S. senators on legislation or on Supreme Court and Circuit Court cases, he worked too hard — and there were serious medical repercussions.

“If not for Professor Wadhia, I would not have had that opportunity to see first hand why work-life balance is so important,” Modi said. “I admire her for the way she would be in the office constantly, just go, go go, but then she would leave, go home to her family and have dinner with them as well. I really learned a lot getting to see someone have both.”

Chowdhury also credits Wadhia with helping her land the job she has currently, and she remains in close contact, relying on her just two weeks ago most recently.

“I had a bond hearing for a client who was detained at a facility in Pennsylvania, half an hour away from State College,” Chowdhury said. “It was right before Christmas Eve. It was snowing so much and the facility was refusing to release my client, even though I had won his hearing and paid his bond and everything. They were refusing to release him unless someone came to pick him up in person.”

Chowdhury, based in New York, had no way of going to pick up her client due to inclement weather conditions and reached out to Wadhia for help.

“Very quickly, she banded together a bunch of community members, trying to see if there are any volunteers available to bring a coat and give this person a ride,” Chowdhury said. “That is who she is, always willing to help professionally or even on a personal level.”

The City University of New York School of Law Dean Sudha Setty has known Wadhia for over 13 years.

As a scholar, Wadhia has published two award-winning books and numerous law journals throughout her career.

“[Wadhia’s publications are] really well done, and she brings the perspective of an advocate, not just a scholar who's kind of sitting, studying things from a distance, but someone who is standing next to their clients and trying to work in the system that really brings gravitas to the work that she's doing,” Setty said.

For Wadhia, the “most rewarding part” of her job is seeing the “multiplier effect — the training of the next generation of immigration attorneys and changemakers.”

“Over the years, well over 100 students have graduated who were part of the clinic and now serve as immigration attorneys practicing all over the country,” Wadhia said.

On top of her work at the clinic, Wadhia also teaches three doctrinal classes and helped to launch at least one of them — law and inequity.

Chris Walker, a professor of law at the University of Michigan Law School, has worked with Wadhia for a number of years, collaborating as colleagues, but also as friends.

“Our friendship has helped me understand the world and my place in it so much better,” Walker said via email. “She has a keen ability to see the best in others and help them see the same in themselves and those with whom they interact.”

Walker also noted her ability to “combine top-rate legal scholarship with real-world advocacy and action.”

And no clearer example of this is when she was able to add another title to her repertoire as associate dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in 2020 following the death of George Floyd.

“It was on the heels [of] George Floyd’s [death], which tends to be kind of the mark that people sometimes use, even though many of the issues predate this event. But it was exceptionally busy that summer and beyond,” Wadhia said.

Even after two years as associate dean, Wadhia admits there are many different ways to continue to approach the position still.

“[The job] involves a lot of different dimensions. A lot of listening. So there's certainly a student-facing component,” Wadhia said. “We also are guided by some standards that have been set by the American Bar Association that have asked all law schools to have substantial activity that teaches students and provides them with the tools to combat racism in the legal profession.”

A Minority Mentor Program had also been created prior to Wadhia’s transition to associate dean, but what she had also helped to start nevertheless.

The program pairs underrepresented students with a faculty staff mentor as well as an alumni mentor who identifies as a minority and who follows them through their law school career, according to Wadhia.

Yet, Wadhia is the first to point out that now if one walks inside of the law building, they will sense it is a very diverse place.

“Thirty-three percent of our entering class identify as a racial or ethnic minority. Twenty-four percent of our first-year class are first gen,” Wadhia said. “And we also have one of the largest LLMs, with 150 students from 35 countries.”

However, this representation within the law school community is still fairly new for recent graduates like Chowdhury who graduated in 2020, and she said at times throughout her time in law school, she became frustrated with the microaggressions she would experience.

“I'm just so lucky that I had someone like Professor Wadhia, who would always be available to talk to me about things like that,” Chowdhury said. “I just admire her so much.”

The legal profession remains one of the least diverse in the country, according to Wadhia.

Setty echoes similar sentiments.

“I am the first South Asian woman to be the dean of a law school in the states, and her emotional support, her pride that her friend did this, like that is amazing,” Setty said.

Additionally, Wadhia’s experience as a scholar in the field offers perspective very few can attain.

“Our immigration system has been extremely difficult to navigate for well over a century, if not more, but especially in the last like 30 years or so,” Setty said. “And so to encourage students and teach them to work effectively in such a difficult system is a real skill that she has.”

As to what the future looks like, Wadhia is taking it one day at a time.

“I feel like there's so much more I can and want to do, and yet, I also have no regrets.”

