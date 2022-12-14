Editor’s Note: Some of the names in this story have been changed to protect their identities. The Daily Collegian has verified through fact-checking the identity of these individuals and that they are affiliated with Penn State Law.

Penn State Law’s future and location is unknown, after an announcement made by Neeli Bendapudi on Nov. 29 revealed proposed plans to merge Penn State Law and Penn State Dickinson Law, resulting in the relocation of the primary campus to Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Since Bendapudi informed students and faculty in separate meetings that day, they have been “shocked” by the news.

“The beginning of the meeting was calm, but then there was confusion,” Nina Franco, a Juris Doctor candidate at Penn State, said. “This meeting was given in the middle of our finals period. To find out your school is closing down during that heightens your anxiety.”

Jane, an anonymous professor, said the timing of the announcement, during what they said is the most important exams of a law student’s educational career, is “unconscionable.”

Franco (graduate-law) said the relocation of the primary campus didn’t become clear until the Q&A portion of the short meeting. She said the school has become a “rumor mill” because the news was so “unclear.”

“I think she was probably trying to give a cleaner PR statement that was trying not to scare us students,” Franco said.

In the town hall meeting Dec. 7, Bendapudi said the university “needed to act now because we’re in the process of hiring a new dean,” adding that two law schools wouldn’t be “sustainable.”

Bendapudi said a panel led by Dean Danielle Conway at Dickinson, with Interim Dean Victor Romero as the vice chair will convene in the spring to look into her proposal. If the proposal were to be approved, Conway would be dean, canceling the multi-year search at Penn State Law for a new permanent dean.

The panel will seek input from the Faculty Senate before the proposal goes in front of the Board of Trustees.

Penn State Dickinson Law, a separate institution from Dickinson College, is the oldest law school in Pennsylvania, with many connections within the state legislature and the House of Representatives of Pennsylvania. Penn State merged with Dickinson Law in 1997, becoming Penn State Dickinson Law.

After this, Penn State attempted to move the law program to University Park with the idea of emulating other successful law programs’ common trait of having their main campus on their flagship campus or in a major metropolitan area.

However, this plan was hit with a “firestorm of political opposition” from Dickinson, according to Marie Reilly, Penn State Law professor.

Enough pressure was put on former Penn State President Graham Spanier to abandon the request, but the two schools wrote up a compromise where there would be a law school campus in University Park and one in Carlisle, making it a dual-campus law school. The Penn State Law campus opened in University Park in 2009.

In 2014, the American Bar Association approved Penn State’s request to separate the dual-campus school into two separate law schools, what Jane, the anonymous law professor, referred to as the “unzipping” of the two programs.

As Jane described it, because they were developing into “slightly different versions” of law schools, it made sense to separate.

Now, Bendapudi wishes to reunite the two programs as one accredited school at the Carlisle location.

This process, Reilly said, isn’t simply a “rubber stamp” by the ABA, and it’s not a “small thing” to change accreditations.

She said the ABA will be concerned about students getting the quality of education they signed up for to prepare them to become certified lawyers through this transition.

According to a press release, “Reuniting the two schools allows the university to advance legal education at Penn State and offer law students a more robust law school experience.” The release cited there will be “significant savings over time.”

Jane said she’s “confused” by this and said she does think closing one campus could save money, but Penn State “doesn’t want headlines” with saying Penn State Law is closing.

“If cost savings is all that this is about, then yes, I understand,” Reilly said. “But many of us thought that Penn State University was interested in a longer view of the quality of programs.”

According to John Lopatka, Penn State Law professor, the law school has been running on an operating deficit since before the coronavirus pandemic, and this is a trend for law schools nationwide as the demand has “dropped.”

He said he believes this plan will likely result in cost savings and allow the university to reduce its subsidies given to the two law schools, which he said are substantial and increased when Penn State separated the law schools.

Lopatka said he thinks the prior administration “did not exercise much discipline” financially on the law schools, which was “unfortunate.”

“I’m not convinced that there weren’t ways of reducing the deficit short of reunifying the schools,” Lopatka said. “But my impression is that the choice of reunification is a choice that is designed to reduce that deficit.”

However, some Penn State Law faculty released a statement on Monday with their stance on the reunification.

“We, the undersigned faculty members of Penn State Law, look forward to informing the panel of the tremendous value that Penn State Law has to the university and the State College community, which would be lost if the unified law school did not maintain a significant presence in University Park,” the statement said.

The statement highlighted elements of Penn State Law that faculty members feel are important, such as its international reputation and interdisciplinary opportunities.

“We recognize that there is a cost to having law schools in two locations, but given the development of Penn State’s two law schools, it has been proven that both have added value and have provided benefits to Penn State and their respective communities.

Faculty said in the statement that they’re “confident that once the panel created by President Bendapudi has reviewed all the data, it will likewise see the tremendous value in the unified law school continuing to have a significant presence in University Park.”

Additionally, many faculty reported being concerned for their jobs.

Jane, who is tenured, said in the meeting with Bendapudi, it was revealed that tenured and tenure-line professors still have jobs. However, it’s unclear what those jobs look like or where they’ll be located.

She said Bendapudi wouldn’t make any guarantees for any other employees, staff and contract faculty under fixed terms.

Reilly said after the meeting Bendapudi held with staff, a human resources representative said they would be in touch with faculty about finding new employment, but this was “staggering.”

Bendapudi has said any current students, as well as the next class to be recruited in 2023, are to finish their degrees at University Park, and as of now, it’s unclear how the faculty might change within that time as well as who will stay throughout the transition.

“I can’t look at my colleagues, especially non-tenure line faculty, and say you should not look for jobs,” Jane said.

Franco is worried Uniform Bar Examination classes aren’t going to be taught by such a “variety of renowned professors” that Penn State Law has now.

“A lot [of professors] are going to choose to look for other work, and I don’t blame them,” Franco said. “We can finish at University Park, but the concern is professors won’t be here to teach us.”

Reilly said when something like this happens, it’s “like open poaching season,” and professors are going to get offers from other institutions.

“I don’t blame my colleagues who want to be part of a program that’s on the rise and where they feel like the president’s No. 1 commitment is the quality of legal education,” Reilly said.

Many within Penn State Law are surprised by the plan because of the program’s success over the past years.

“We have a much larger student body, more geographically diverse student body, a relatively large [Masters of Law] program, clinics rooted in the State College area, and we are linked with the School of International Affairs,” Jane said.

The School of International Affairs would be relocated within University Park, if the proposal were to be approved, as it currently shares the Lewis Katz Building with the law school.

The Penn State Law Merger Task Force released a statement expressing its concerns and citing the recent successes of the Penn State Law program.

“A heavy hush has fallen over the Lewis Katz Building as many J.D. students, LLM students, faculty and staff struggle to process our new reality amidst the greatest uncertainty we have faced since being sent home during the coronavirus pandemic,” the statement said.

It cited various accomplishments, including taking top prize in 2019 at the Willem C. Vis International Commercial Arbitration Moot Court competition, and in 2022, taking first prize in the Midwest Region AAJ Mock Trial Competition.

“Already, we are seeing professors reasonably terminate their contracts or share that they have started to look elsewhere for more permanent positions,” the statement said. “Professors have begun to tell students that it may be wise for them to transfer if the door is open, but the door isn’t open for everyone.”

Jane said she has no reason to trust Bendapudi’s promises and that they’re “not credible.”

According to J.D. candidate Max Aufderheide, every class within Penn State Law is “academically better and more prestigious than the last.”

“Some of these administrators built a whole career here and are probably going to be let go,” Aufderheide (graduate-law) said. “It came literally out of nowhere.”

Over the weekend on Saturday, Bendapudi met with a group of student volunteers from the law school who were seeking some more clarification on the proposed plans.

“Bendapudi made it clear that they’re going to try everything they can to retain high-quality education for us,” an anonymous Penn State J.D. candidate said.

Yet, the student said law students will remain “vigilant” in making sure they see action to ensure that this remains true.

According to the anonymous student, the Student Bar Association is planning to form a group to “create action items” and “formulate a unified student response,” as well as communicate with the panel created by Bendapudi.

The student said other peers want to see transparency and trust built between students and administration.

These proposed changes are worrying students of different years for varying reasons.

Many 1L students, or first-year law students, have the option to transfer, but according to Jane, it’s much harder to receive scholarship money as a transfer law student.

Third-year law students who are looking for jobs are worried about explaining Penn State’s situation to potential employers.

Jesse Cardinal, a 2L J.D. candidate, said because legal education is a “PR game,” this is going to cause an “unnecessary problem” for students who are looking for post-graduate employment.

“People will throw you out because of where you go,” Cardinal (graduate-law) said. “If where you go has bad PR because they can’t manage money, that’s bad PR.”

Some are also questioning the outlook for legal clinics run by Penn State Law that provide direct services to the community.

John Nucci, a 2022 Penn State Law graduate, was in the Entrepreneur Assistance Clinic, which he said helped form dozens of LLCs all over Pennsylvania and in the State College community. Though the future of these clinics is still unknown, Nucci said the merger may result in entrepreneurs losing these resources.

Nucci said he “fully understands” the reason to merge the law schools, as he said it “doesn’t make sense to compete for resources, students and jobs.”

However, he said he “will never understand why it will be housed in Carlisle and not on main campus.”

Thomas Crociata, another class of 2022 Penn State Law graduate, said he’s disappointed in the administration.

“I would have never went to Dickinson in Carlisle,” Crociata said. He said he’s spoken to other alumni and donors who are no longer planning to donate to the law school.

He said he’s also spoken to people who have said they’ll no longer apply to Penn State Law because of the proposed changes.

Emotions are high within the law community, and many are wondering where Bendapudi’s priorities stand.

“She might claim that she’s thinking about us,” Aufderheide said. “But, it’s clear that we’re not a No. 1 priority based on her actions.”

Reilly said “it’s obvious the university is not thinking about the students,” and while this is just a proposal, “it doesn’t really work that way.”

“Universities are political animals,” Reilly said.

For Jane, she’s mad about the “lack of transparency.”

“Maybe that’s the thing I’m most angry about,” Jane said. “I love the community of Penn State Law… I believe it is a good place to be, and my colleagues and I work really hard to make it a good place.”

