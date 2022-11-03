Seria Chatters is no stranger to obstacles — being legally blind and albino, she’s had many opportunities to overcome such challenges.

Having lived in State College since 2013, Chatters has nearly a decade of experience serving in numerous roles across central Pennsylvania.

First a professor in the College of Education at Penn State, then State College Area School District’s first director of diversity and inclusion, now she’s beginning a new position as assistant vice provost of educational equity across all Penn State campuses.

Colleagues don’t know how she does it all, and maybe neither does she, but on top of being a mother, wife, daughter and sister, Chatters takes it all in stride — exactly as someone who has spent their entire career serving others would.

Chatters was born in Tampa, Florida, on the MacDill Air Force Base. The eldest of four, Chatters grew accustomed to moving from place to place throughout her childhood due to her father’s job in the military, though she said it never made it any easier.

Moving from Florida to New Mexico, then North Carolina, Germany and Nebraska before turning 18, Chatters said it was especially difficult for her and her younger brother, who is also legally blind and albino.

Chatters’ visual impairment is the result of albinism, which according to the National Health Services, is a rare genetic disorder affecting the pigment of the skin, hair and eyes. Although her parents and two other siblings are dark-skinned, Chatters and her brother have a much lighter skin tone and blonde hair.

“It wasn’t just moving — it was acclimating,” Chatters said. “Both my brother and I experienced a lot of bullying when we were in school, because being the new kid, period, it's hard, [but] then also having those other things on top of it, we couldn't get away from it.”

At a Christian school in Goldsboro, North Carolina, Chatters said she and her younger brother were two of the first Black students to attend the school, which had been sued for discrimination previously for not allowing any Black students in.

“You would think that because we had albinism, that kids would not be able to tell that we were Black, but they were, and they treated us differently,” Chatters said. “It made me realize that although my skin color was the same color as the students around me, they knew I was different.”

She said she couldn’t have gotten through school without her siblings, but especially her brother, who shared in the discrimination and bullying she experienced.

“We really connected on that,” Chatters said. “I will say the hardest time in school for me was the years that I would end up having to go to a different school because of the 18 months between us, like when we were in Germany and I started high school, I was literally having to get on a different bus to a different school without anyone by my side.”

Chatters said being the oldest was “isolating” at times because of this.

“[My family] made it easier than it could have been [because] I had a very strong mom and dad who were like, ‘No matter where we go, our family is the same. It's a different environment and it's a different school, but know that all of us are experiencing this together,’” Chatters said. “‘We're all new.’”

Notably, Chatters said her mother's previous career interest in optometry proved to be invaluable to her albinism diagnosis at such a young age, as she was able to recognize early on that there was something wrong.

“She was able to get me into glasses at a really young age and able to know because of the research that she did that my brother and I shouldn't be in the sun, for example,” Chatters said. “Basic things that unfortunately [many] parents that have children with albinism don't know about immediately.”

By the time Chatters entered her eighth-grade year, the family had moved three times in the span of a year, with her and her siblings calling it the “worst year of [their lives],” and they ended up in Germany.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

“My brother said it best. He said, ‘[We] just felt like there was no point in engaging in school because [we knew we would] be leaving soon anyways.’ I always take that to connect with kids now that may have families that are only here temporarily like migrant families because I understand that feeling so well,” Chatters said.

Though Chatters said her grades were “poor” abroad due to the constant moving in that year, her time in Germany did help her discover her first career ambition.

“I thought I was going to be an artist. I wanted to go to Parsons School of Design, and I actually won an international art competition for fashion design,” Chatters said. “I had an amazing art teacher who, despite my visual impairment, did every kind of accommodation possible to support me, and I became absolutely fascinated by art.”

But, after moving back to the U.S. and to the middle of Nebraska midyear to finish out high school, Chatters’ dreams came crashing down when the art teacher at her new school said any of the accommodations she needed and was able to receive abroad was cheating, and the teacher refused to help her.

“I always tell parents, if you can at all avoid moving a kid during high school, avoid it,” Chatters said. “In this instance, this teacher said she was going to fail me in art because of the accommodations that I needed.”

Chatters said she “fell out of love” with art after this experience and subsequently away from the dream that was to go to Parsons.

When it came time for college decisions, Chatters received a full ride to Midland University, a Lutheran college in Fremont, Nebraska. Though she had no interest in staying in Nebraska, because of the full ride, she did.

Although the situation was less than ideal, with an all-girls dorm and a 10 p.m. curfew, Chatters began seeking out other career paths at Midland University, including premedicine.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

“I actually had a chemistry professor who was also my adviser that, once I reached organic chemistry, saw me struggling to see through the microscopes and said, ‘Who's ever heard of a blind doctor? You need to change your major,’” Chatters said. “Never mind that there are legally blind doctors now, but his discouragement caused me to decide to do something else, and I ended up majoring in business with a focus in marketing.”

Chatters said even now, recalling her experiences shows her just how much disability has impacted her life.

“I’m really happy with where I am now in my life, but I would say that sometimes I do think back on it, and I wonder what might have been if my teachers weren't so discouraging,” Chatters said. “But I also feel like everything, whether it's fortunate or unfortunate, happens for a reason.”

By the time Chatters graduated college and moved back down to Florida where her parents were residing, she soon realized that all of the entry-level positions for marketing and advertising were in sales, and sales required an employee to drive — a privilege Chatters doesn’t have.

So, Chatters applied for an open position as assistant manager at Einstein Bagels before getting a job at Household Financial Service working in the loans department from 2003-2004.

“I was doing a lot of work with folks who were losing their homes due to foreclosure, and I found myself doing a lot of talking to people as they were losing their houses,” Chatters said. “My brother had just entered a counseling psychology master's program, and he was like, ‘Have you ever thought about doing counseling?’ And I was like, well you know, it kind of feels like I'm doing it right now.”

Chatters decided to pursue a master’s degree in counseling in 2003, got married in 2004, graduated in 2005 and had her first child in the same year.

Carlos Zalaquett, a professor in the department of educational psychology, counseling and special education at Penn State, first met Chatters as a master’s student at the University of South Florida.

“For context, she graduated from the master’s program in counseling education after completing both specialties — the school counseling and the clinical mental health counseling,” Zalaquett said. “One of the things that impressed me the most back then was that because she had these two lenses, she noticed issues of inequities in education issues related to minority poor achievement and was committed to making a difference.”

Though her adviser pushed her to go straight into a doctoral program, Chatters went to work as a full-time middle school counselor and then high school counselor and had her second child before going back to school in 2008 for her Ph.D., graduating in 2012.

Chatters said she was “completely shocked” when she found out she was offered a position in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, at Zayed University and even more surprised when a year into that position, Penn State came knocking.

“The [university] said they were interested in hiring me and also said they got a job for my husband too,” Chatters said. “At the time, he was flying back and forth to visit and was a huge reason I accepted [this position].”

Chatters said she also credits coming into the department with two other faculty of color as important.

“They were my foundation for staying here because we were all like acclimating to State College together,” Chatters said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 3.1% of the population in State College identifies as Black, while the majority population, white, comes in at 83.3%.

Though it took her husband about five years to stop saying he wanted to leave, Chatters said State College “checked all of those boxes” when it came to settling down with their children, with the exception of the lack of diversity.

“When we lived in Dubai, [our children] were meeting people from all over, being exposed to different cultures daily, so here, we were just trying to figure out how we could get the boys to continue some parts of the education they had started, like learning another language in elementary school,” Chatters said.

Only the charter schools in State College offer language classes in elementary school.

In 2013, Chatters found out she was pregnant, only a month after moving to State College.

Calling the first five years “rocky,” Chatters said, would be an understatement. The family would frequently “jump in the car” and go to Philadelphia or New York City, even Washington D.C.

“I realize now that we were really just seeking diversity,” Chatters said, “all because we just didn't feel comfortable here yet.”

From 2013 to 2018, Chatters worked as an assistant professor of clinical mental health counseling in schools and communities within the counseling program at Penn State.

In 2015, when Zalaquett came to Penn State, the former chair on Chatters’ dissertation committee got to see her in a new light — this time as a colleague.

“I joined her in delivering the bias-based bullying prevention program for several years to members of the College of Education, faculty, students and staff,” Zalaquett said. “I was just constantly impressed by the trajectory she was taking.”

Then, in 2018, she became the first director of the office of equity and inclusion at SCASD at the start of the 2018-19 school year.

Though Chatters had been in the area for five years, the transition was tough.

“Not only was it a new position in SCASD, but it was a new position across the state of Pennsylvania in schools,” Chatters said. “There were only four other people [in the same position], and there's 500 school districts in Pennsylvania. There really wasn't a playbook for how to do the position.”

The position, according to Chatters, had been created in response to “turmoil” that was going on in the community around racism and parents being “fed up” with how they felt the school district was not responding to race and race-related issues.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Bob O’Donnell, SCASD’s superintendent at the time, and the school board created the position in response.

“Because both of [my] kids at the time were in middle school, I found it to be kind of comforting to be able to be in a space where I was getting to understand the system that my kids were having to navigate,” Chatters said. “It was nice to actually have an opportunity to kind of know the people that I needed to contact if my kids were having any kind of issues or anything like that.”

In Chatters’ first year, she said her goal was to connect with students and employees in the district to get an idea of their perspectives of this position and to listen.

“It's really important for me to get an idea of what was happening, but students continued experiencing issues, so I also needed to figure out what it was that we could do to kind of help, and fast,” Chatters said.

“Director of equity roles, whether they are in school districts or organizations, typically come about because of some big issue that happened,” Chatters said. “Unfortunately, two years prior to the position coming into fruition, there were two students that came to the high school in a Halloween costume that said N1 N2 on their T-shirts, and they ended up getting into trouble of course, but there were a lot of parents that were saying it was not an isolated incident.”

Chatters said she would hear more stories like that — students being called racial slurs like the N-word, LGBTQ kids being misgendered, their pronouns not being respected or their chosen name not being used.

“It was things happening in class, for example, like students not feeling that teachers had the skills to respond,” Chatters said, “or being concerned about being the only student of color in honors class and discussing how lonely and isolating that was.”

The equity office began to understand that this wasn’t an individual problem, but a systemic problem that had never fully been addressed.

“It soon became apparent that students talk to their teachers, yes, but they have a higher likelihood of talking to each other, and oftentimes, they would be the source to encourage their peers,” Chatters said. “We needed individuals within the school, who had not only an ability for leadership, but also had an understanding of the system and could help their peers in navigating that system.”

What stemmed from this idea came the Peer Advocates Program, a district-wide effort to put students in positions of power to be equity ambassadors. Created alongside then-graduate student Deanna Burgess, the program consisted of year-long commitments, including a mandatory attendance of the summer institute held at the high school.

“The first cohort of Peer Advocates, they far surpassed what our expectations were. We felt like they were like a sleeping giant because there were students that had so many different interests,” Chatters said.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Burgess, now an assistant professor at DePaul University, first met Chatters as a master's student back in 2013.

“Not only was she my professor, but she was also my adviser,” Burgess said. “One of the first moments where our relationship really started to evolve was when I was working at a site as a therapist-in-training and ended up experiencing some racial microaggressions from individuals on my site, including my site supervisor.”

Burgess said Chatters “was such a strong support in helping [her] to navigate how to address those experiences” and making sure that she felt “supported most importantly.”

For Burgess, Chatters remained an integral “source of support” to her, even after graduation, and was one of the people who encouraged her to go back to Penn State for her doctorate degree.

“I've always looked up to her so much in the way that she interacts with each person that she engages with,” Burgess said. “She truly is just as authentic as she comes across as, genuine, compassionate and brings such a human element.”

Their relationship grew stronger at the start of Burgess’ doctoral degree studies, when her father died.

“[Dr. Chatters] was one of the few people that I still knew from when I was here for my master’s program,” Burgess said. “I would just go to her office, and she would just support me throughout the grieving process. Even as she was going through grief with her own loss, she never made it about her.”

As Burgess turned to her studies, coincidently, she wrote her thesis around programs to support marginalized high school students, and when she came back after her second year, Chatters had taken the position doing exactly that in the office of equity and inclusivity in SCASD.

“She asked me if I wanted to join her and be her intern, which I gladly accepted, and in that first year, we spent a lot of time brainstorming, looking at some of the systematic problems in the high school and how we could get students involved,” Burgess said. “But in my second year working with Dr. Chatters, I was doing an assistantship, discussing the building blocks to what became the Peer Advocate Program, which ended up being my dissertation project.”

Though Burgess graduated before the first cohort of Peer Advocates had completed a year, she said she still works with Chatters to this day, primarily in joint collaborations through research.

“It was hard leaving, especially since I worked with her so closely, looked up to her and learned so much. I didn’t know if I was ready to do all these things on my own,” Burgess said. “But Dr. Chatters said, ‘We’re always gonna find work for us to do,’ and that is another thing about her, she always sticks to her word. Luckily, we've been able to continue on with research projects even a few years after I graduated.”

But just as the program was getting off the ground and other equity initiatives were set to launch, the coronavirus hit.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

“We were preparing to launch a district-wide equity leadership team that was going to include the superintendents and principals and community members, develop an equity action plan and revamp our strategic plan, and then we shut down,” Chatters said. “Even in the summer, everybody's focus went to trying to figure out what the next school year was going to look like and rightfully so, but we also needed to keep going as well.”

A mental health crisis was one of the biggest issues during this time.

“As a district, but especially as an office, we went into emergency mode,” Chatters said. “Our office started to deal quite heavily with mental health concerns, especially for underrepresented students.”

But, even with these unforeseen circumstances, the Equity Office played an integral role in the district in expanding the reach of equity-wide issues and solutions. Initiatives like the Equity Leadership Summit, a summit for all student leaders facilitated by Peer Advocates, began in response.

At the same time, a hiring of three full-time clinical mental health counselors launched in the aftermath of two suicides exactly one year apart in the district as well as mental health check-ins for faculty and staff and an increase in individual and small-group counseling.

Additionally, new groups were created for students coming into the district and affinity groups for Black students, Latino students and Asian Pacific Islander students were all efforts the Equity Office created, supported and maintained — many of which are still meeting today.

But amidst much progress and transformational change, Chatters was also preparing to make a career change, and in August, she stepped down as director of equity and inclusivity for the district to take on her new role as assistant vice provost of educational equity at the university.

“I don’t think there is ever a good time to leave an equity role. I will say that I had to come to terms with this in probably Year 2 of the role, as a lot of my colleagues said when I got in, I pushed the pedal to the floor,” Chatters said.

Even as Chatters was leaving, she contributed to rewriting the strategic plan and creating the SCASD’s new graphic to include equity in its foundation.

Samantha Corza, an equity student success initiative liaison, journalism teacher and peer advocate coordinator, who first began working in the district as a student teacher in 2016 said so much has changed, and for the better, during her time in the district.

“We’ve come really far,” Corza said. “It all began with the REACT committee in 2017, which was rolled out in 2018 around the time that Dr. Chatters came into her role, but that was the extent of the equity work that we were doing.”

Burgess said this level of commitment and work Chatters put in is evident amongst colleagues.

“A lot of times, things Dr. Chatters tried to push through were met by an unspoken ‘no’ and pushback. But there's this level of commitment and perseverance that she has where she just won't take no for an answer,” Burgess said.

“I loved my time in the district because I absolutely just love serving K-12 kids and advocating for them,” Chatters said. “Now, it’s time for somebody else to pick up [that] baton and keep running.”

One of the biggest reasons Chatters said she looks forward to her new role is how much time she still gets to devote to students.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Pi Kappa Phi alumni endow gift for Piazza Center research The Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity, Alpha Mu Chapter of the Penn State Alumni organization endowed …

On top of her duties across the commonwealth, Chatters has the opportunity to co-teach and have as much involvement as she wants in AFAM 003 and 004, first-year seminars for first-year students in the Scholars Program, a group of students on full-ride scholarships due to being first-generation college students, students of color and underrepresented students.

“[The job is still] very student-focused, and that’s what drives me,” Chatters said. “It’s my passion to talk with, and work with students closely. They are the future, they are where our world is going, and if we want to impact change from a social equity lens, we have to start looking at who will be moving into these worlds. That’s where we can make the most significant change.

Chatters will remain a faculty member in the College of Education, teaching a graduate-level course for students getting their master’s in clinical mental health counseling. She also teaches a course for students pursuing an internship out in the field.

Zalaquett said knowing there’s someone in a position in power at Penn State who genuinely wants to guide Penn State to become a more inclusive university is “exciting.”

“That's the most fantastic part of the intersectionality she has as not only a woman in a predominantly male world, but also as an African American, an islander, who is partially blind and yet navigates this challenging world with such grace,” Zalaquett said. “It just speaks [volumes] of her to be in the position she is in now.”

Brenton Mitchell, a mental health therapist in the district, was first introduced to Chatters as a master’s student within the district when SCASD opened up a mental health clinician position. Chatters still serves as clinical supervisor as Mitchell pursues his license.

“I think it can be easy to become a jack of none, where you're involved in so much it [becomes] easy not to have the expertise,” Mitchell said. “But Dr. Chatters is one of those rare people that can do it all and brings so much knowledge either way.”

Mitchell said he believes Chatters' legacy at the district is the ability to continue celebrating the educational success of the school district while also advocating for the need for the district to change at the same time.

“As a student, it was such a gift to see that knowledge up close, and as a colleague and supervisor now, it’s such a gift to see that knowledge and experience she has had being used in a different way.”

Even though Chatters is “new to this role,” she said she’s “not new to Penn State.”

“I would say that my role is nested in mental health, as we’ve seen mental health concerns in students skyrocket over the last few years as we continue underestimating the impact of the pandemic,” Chatters said.

As for what she hopes to accomplish, Chatters said she will focus on seeing where students think the demand is needed first.

“We see a microcosm of the world at Penn State in students,” Chatters said, “and I don’t take that responsibility to advocate for them lightly; they are just as much a part of that process as I am.”

Burgess said on top of pushback that naturally comes from equity work, being based in central Pennsylvania can be challenging.

“As someone who attended this [predominantly white institution], the work she is doing is so needed, and there's no one more committed to doing it,” Burgess said. “She will always look out for every student, to make sure they all feel safe and supported and that they belong — that’s her mission. It’s what it always has been.”

But for someone who wears so many hats, Chatters said finding a balance is key.

“I think sometimes people wear burnout as a badge, like to a point of martyrdom. And I don't want to be anyone's martyr,” Chatters said. “There's a purpose to why I work so hard, but I have to hold some responsibility for it.”

Chatters said during 2020, she experienced burnout that made her realize she needed to make some changes in her life, and in early 2022, she put her words into action.

“I lost 56 pounds,” Chatters said. “You know I started to radically shift to eating better, setting boundaries on my time, making sure that I put having a tea party with my daughter at the same level of importance as this meeting that I have to go to.”

However, Corza said no matter what else is going on or what she may be facing, Chatters is always “all in” when she takes something on.

“She's constantly checking back in, constantly working,” Corza said. “Part of that is because in this nature of work, you have to because there are people that you are representing, and the people that you are trying to help, their experiences are impacted by your work. But I also think that that’s her fuel.”

Nowadays, Chatters said she feels ready to enter this new chapter.

“One thing I have learned to do moving forward is when barriers are placed in front of me, I really have started to learn to question them from the start,” Chatters said. “I learned the hard way that you always have to ask questions when people throw barriers in front of you, just because there has not been that in the past. It doesn't mean that you are not going to be the first.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE