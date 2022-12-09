State College band LEG set off on its multi-genre odyssey in December 2018 with one rule in mind: “There are no rules.”

The group, now two albums in and working on a third, might also be recognized by its goofy but rhythmic live shows at concert halls and cinder-block basements alike.

LEG is made up of four members — Max Lucas on synthesizer and production, Josh Morgan on drums, Ezra Raupach-Learn on bass and Danny Molnar on guitar.

LEG isn’t an anagram nor of any special significance as a name; it’s simply the first thing the band thought of, Morgan (graduate-electrical engineering) said.

This current lineup is relatively recent, however. And LEG, for much of its history, could be called bipedal — only consisting of Lucas and Morgan until 2021.

Originally setting out to make a punk rock band, the two eventually tried out an electronic song, which resulted in “Good Men Go to Sharkies” — inspired by State College pool hall Sharkies Bar and Bottle Shop, Lucas said.

This track was eventually expanded into their first full concept album called “Sharkies II,” released in 2019. The album featured the genesis of the group’s consistent narratives throughout its music, which often feature interconnected plotlines and themes.

“Sharkies II,” for example, follows the plot of a high school friend of the band, Tanner, as he battles “the incarnation of evil” at the bar, which sits adjacent to the State College McDonald’s.

“It’s deliberately supposed to be the most absurd and inane thing possible because that’s just who we were at the time,” Lucas, a recent Penn State graduate with degrees in telecommunications and philosophy, said.

Each album, Morgan and Lucas said, follows a different plot and thematic idea, though their music is also vaguely interrelated. Their first album, according to Lucas, was inspired by “internet absurdism” and a native State College mindset.

Soon enough, the two moved onto their next endeavor.

“We were like, ‘What if ‘Blade Runner’ was just set in an economically depressed Pennsylvania town?’” Lucas said.

This thought gave way to the cyberpunk-inspired album “Johnstown” in 2020, which follows a journalist sent to investigate cult activities in a post-capitalistic iteration of Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

It also gave rise to the group’s most streamed song, “Company Journalist.”

With some success in the studio and pandemic restrictions lifting, it became clear live shows were the next step, Lucas said.

But the two of them wouldn’t be enough.

“I think it quickly became clear that they needed more than just two people to really see the sound they had in their heads,” Molnar (junior-software engineering) said.

Morgan, familiar with Molnar and Raupach-Learn (junior-plant sciences) from a previous project called 95th Squadron, sought the two out with Lucas to finally complete their four-legged beast.

Molnar said he had been a friendly listener before his recruitment, but he really dove into the band’s sound upon joining, while Raupach-Learn wasn’t a listener at all, he said.

“I don’t think we were really reaching our full potential until we had all four minds sort of pushing in the same direction,” Lucas said. “Creatively, I don’t think we were capable of being the best that we could until we got the best people to work together to do that.”

Now a quartet, live shows became more frequent, and basements of varying condition began to welcome the clicks and strums of LEG, Lucas said.

Inspired by ‘70s prog-rock band Gong and the live version, Planet Gong, the group began promoting its own shows as Planet LEG, Morgan said.

These performances often feature a matching aesthetic by the bandmates, intense lights and a guide through the narrative being presented to the crowd.

Noticed by a viewer at a house show, Lucas said the group was introduced to Seattle-based recording artist Phillip Peterson, flying to his West Coast recording studio in summer 2022.

Peterson, a cellist and composer, has been featured on the work of artists like Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Nas and A$AP Rocky.

The result of this recording session is the group’s latest release, “Goodbye Flood City.”

Initially, some of the band was spooked by the unpolished sound of the first takes recorded in Seattle, but by the end, everything came together, according to Morgan.

“It wasn’t fully sculpted yet, but we had all the clay,” Morgan said.

Inspirations for the group come from across the musical spectrum, the members said.

Groups and individuals like Gorillaz, Trent Reznor and LCD Soundsystem have all inspired the sound, while the narrative features of The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band” have “deeply inspired” the group’s sound, according to Morgan.

Raupach-Learn said he has lately been listening to ambient music and “Japanese environmental music,” preferring to seek out sounds and elements of music for inspiration rather than artists themselves.

“I am really into textures and experimenting with different sound textures I can make with my instrument,” he said.

Morgan, inspired more by rhythm, said he likes to play with time signatures and beats to experiment with the sound of the band.

His goal, he said, is to be “subversive” of musical expectations but “in a subtle way.”

All of these inspirations and jumbled aesthetics have brought the band to what they’re tentatively calling “LEG III.”

Unlike its absurdist and cyberpunk predecessors, the band’s third studio album will follow a new narrative and aesthetic, the members said.

The story of the album follows a wrestling tournament of sorts, but the lyrics are written in the first person as if about the listener, according to Morgan.

“As you learn about the protagonist, since it’s in first person, you’re also learning about yourself,” Morgan said.

According to Lucas, the feel of “LEG III” will be more along the lines of “‘60s nostalgia” and “psychedelia” with ambient influences as well.

The band members said they hope to have the album out by the end of the spring semester, though they said they could offer no guarantees.

During practices and live shows, the musical roles of the group are fairly set in stone, but during the recording process, Molnar said, LEG members have been quite willing to experiment with different instruments and sounds.

“Whenever we’re writing and recording and creating, it is very fluid,” Molnar said.

On one song, which the group said features “psychedelic soundscapes,” Raupach-Learn said he experimented playing an ocarina.

“Nothing is out of the realm of something we could put on a song,” Lucas said. “There’s no time to sand down the extremely unique stuff when you’re trying to create the best possible idea.”

Adding to the aesthetic “mystique” of the band, Lucas said the group practices in what it calls “The Cube,” really the garage of Lucas’ cube-shaped State College home.

Out of “The Cube” came the first single of “LEG III,” which was released in this year. “Enter The Ring” is a wavy electronic ballad with distorted vocals, seeking to introduce the concept of the album to the listener.

The group has different feelings about the professional potential of LEG.

Lucas and Molnar said they were both interested in pursuing music professionally, while Raupach-Learn said he has “skills and passions” in other places, though he enjoys being creative with the band.

Morgan said he’s interested in pursuing music professionally, but he said he doesn’t want the expectation of profit to cloud the group’s motivations or creativity.

Regardless, he said the goal of LEG for now is to one day play a show in Japan.

But on the horizon are more shows in State College and potentially some in Philadelphia, according to Lucas.

Though the group doesn’t have a specific philosophy, Lucas said LEG’s message could be boiled down to: “Everything's better with rock ‘n’ roll.”

For Morgan, it’s the “unboundedness” of the genre, which enables the potential for infinite amounts of creativity from LEG or others.

Rock ‘n’ roll, Morgan said, “is the final frontier of art.”

