On the first page of the Penn State Powwow brochure lies a land acknowledgement.

As the Farmers’ High School of Pennsylvania slowly transformed into one of the largest public institutions in the U.S., Penn State’s origins as a land-grant institution are less known. As a product of the 1862 Morrill Act, which the U.S. government used to expropriate land from Indigenous peoples to use for educational purposes, Penn State lies on stolen land.

“If it wasn't for Natives, Penn State wouldn't be here,” Lucy Urie, a Penn State Undergraduate Admissions Multicultural Outreach coordinator, said.

The university campuses are located on the original homelands of the Erie, Haudenosaunee, Lenape, Monongahela, Shawnee, Susquehannock and Wahzhazhe Nations, which makes the university’s acknowledgement — only released in 2021 — and it’s place within the brochure, that much more important, according to Assistant Powwow Coordinator Victoria Sanchez.

Sanchez, the associate dean for educational equity in Penn State’s College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, has been part of the powwow since the beginning. Her husband, John Sanchez, an associate professor of journalism in Penn State’s Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, has been the lead coordinator since its inception.

This year’s powwow, which is held each spring, marks the 17th year and a new location. A staple within the community, traditional American Indian dancers and Native drum groups from American Indian reservations and communities across the U.S. and Canada travel to State College for the event.

“We always make this our first powwow of the season,” Debra Stalk, a vendor from Florida, said. “I love the way it's done.”

Created in 2004, the first idea for a powwow began in 2001, after the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the former American Indian Leadership Program at Penn State.

“We had the idea to do a very small kind of mini powwow, like a four-hour event that was focused on celebrating that program, and that’s it,” Victoria said. “But there was a tremendous response we did not expect.”

After interest from spectators and Indian country alike, Victoria and John worked with university administration and the State College Area School District to create an “educational” incentive to the powwow. No longer a single-day event, it instead became a full-fledged weekend celebration.

But with no venue capable of hosting the amount of dancers, drummers, vendors and spectators that the powwow brings in each year on campus, the couple looked to nearby Mount Nittany Middle School.

Victoria said it became a labor of love instantly, working through university requirements while also maintaining the powwow’s traditional feel.

“Especially when we started this event, folks in the area really had no idea what an American Indian powwow was,” Victoria said. “But over the years, we've had so many people who visit every year, so many people who volunteer and help us put it on. I now feel [the public] gets a real in-depth experience that they can also understand.”

Zack Stair traveled an hour to get to experience this powwow’s “pure joy.”

“My best friend is Native, and she’s always wanted to come to a powwow. This year, she was finally able to come, and [I came] to support her,” Stair said. “It’s been everything and more than I could have ever thought. It’s so heartwarming.”

But that hasn’t always been the case, in State College and also across the country. Sanchez said it’s evident many people outside of the Native community still have a hard time recognizing that American Indian people are “here today.”

“That opportunity to come to an event that is a traditional Native event and see that it is vibrant and very much alive, that there are so many different American Indian communities and cultures that come together,” Sanchez said, “it’s important.”

Many dancers, like Mike Cassedy, still note that this powwow is different. It's a reunion, a gathering, without the addition of competition or money.

Cassedy credits the powwow’s leadership under John Sanchez as the reason why.

“[A good powwow] makes you feel comfortable, you feel you're at home,” Cassedy said. “And that certainly is the Penn State Powwow.”

A traditional Lakota dancer, Cassedy traveled from Burlington, Kentucky, to participate in this year’s powwow. He also had the honor of carrying out the Wapaha Eagle Staff, which was brought in at the beginning of the flag ceremony Saturday afternoon.

“[Powwows] are social gatherings, and because Penn State and John put on such a good powwow, it becomes something that we all really look forward to,” Cassedy said.

Everything from the authentic Native food provided at the event to the coordination that goes into finding hundreds of hotel accommodations to the Native vendors who sell all weekend is “well thought out” and taken care of, Cassedy said.

Josiah Hill, who is a member of the Seneca and Ojibwe tribes from Glen Rock, has been coming to the Penn State Powwow for as long as he can remember. He said he comes back each year because of the “connection.”

“It’s powwows like these where I know I can dance from the heart,” Hill said. “I come here to visit my friends but also to feel good. It means a lot to come to this powwow and release that negative energy.”

And others agree, wholeheartedly.

“It’s very much about keeping the culture alive, but that means bringing the culture forward into the future,” Victoria said.

And that’s where Penn State’s role comes in. Fully funded, the powwow is a free-admission event for the public.

In her first year as a university representative at the event, Urie is not new to the powwow.

“On a personal note, I love learning about the Native traditions, dancing and [the] food,” Urie said. “I can't describe it, but I've not missed a year.”

Urie said it’s an example of the university’s outreach and support.

“Penn State is not perfect; we know it's not perfect. But [the university is] trying,” Urie said. “We’re under new leadership, and it's making sure we continue participating in programs like these.”

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi attended the powwow Saturday, walking in with her husband and son by her side.

“We love everything the powwow stands for at Penn State,” Urie said.

Originally held at the middle school, the powwow made its transition to C3 Sports this year — a first in its history.

Patrick Littlewolf Brooks has been dancing all of his life. He’s been coming to the Penn State Powwow for almost 10 years and has taken up numerous roles throughout his time participating, including head man, a prestigious honor during the powwow’s grand entry.

A resident of New Jersey, Brooks said this powwow is a family reunion with family “you actually want to be around.”

“I travel all over the world dancing, and this is the one powwow that I don’t care what I have got going on, I always make space for it,” Brooks said. “Because of the family element, because it is a traditional powwow, because John Sanchez has always jumped over the moon to make sure this powwow is home.”

Brooks said the process to prepare for a powwow takes time and effort — just like camping.

“You get all your regalia together, you steam your feathers, you iron your clothes,” Brooks said. “Native people, we are a collective society, meaning we depend on each other not just for goods, but for prayer and good medicine. So you can be having a horrible week, but once you are getting ready for powwow and you leave, it's like all your trouble kind of just disappears.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this is the first year back to full capacity for the powwow.

“I mean, talk about a reunion,” Brooks said.

As for the new location, the bigger venue will welcome more dancers in the future who decide to make this powwow the first of powwow season. Brooks said after this powwow, he tries to hit 30-45 more each season.

Victoria echoed Brooks’ statements. With an estimated 5,000-6,000 people attending over the course of the entire weekend, Victoria said the location change couldn’t have come at a better time, as based on estimations, roughly 150-200 dancers registered to attend.

“In our previous venue, you really couldn't walk down the hallway. It was hard to get a place to sit,” Victoria said. “We’re excited for this larger, organized space to make it a little bit more comfortable for people to come and stay longer.”

Within the arena, seating has been set up for dancers, families and the public.

“I make all the ribbon skirts, regalia and beadwork myself,” Stalk said. “I thought it would be a great place to meet people and take orders for the summer.”

With the new location change, Stalk said not only does it provide more space, as a vendor, she’s able to be more present than she would be at the middle school, where the lack of space forced vendors to set up tables outside of the arena and in the hallways.

“Now, we can all participate together,” Stalk said.

The powwow has occurred each spring since 2004, but in 2014, the powwow’s place in the community was threatened. After a partnership with the school district went south, the structural aspect of the powwow changed, and Victoria said they thought maybe it’s a good time to “bow out.”

“But, there were so many people in the State College community, in the Native community that said, ‘You just can't let this go,’” Victoria said.

Soon after, Victoria said Dean Marie Hardin of the College of Communications made a commitment to bring it back.

Ever since then, the powwow has been administratively housed in that college. Hardin was also able to secure additional funding through the university in other colleges.

Unlike Brooks, Hill or Cassedy, for Misty Rose Nace, a full-capacity Penn State powwow isn’t as familiar. Attending last year’s smaller event due to coronavirus restrictions, Nace, a member of the Brokenhead Ojibway and Roseau River Anishinabe First Nations, said she can’t recall the last time she was here.

Based in Mechanicsburg, Nace is a Sixties Scoop survivor out of Canada.

The Sixties Scoop was a period over 20 years in which policies in Canada led to enabling child welfare authorities to “scoop up” Indigenous children from their families and communities and place them in foster homes, from which they would be adopted by white families.

It’s estimated that at least 20,000 Indigenous children were taken from their families as part of the Sixties Scoop.

Adopted as a baby from Canada, Nace grew up in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.

“Growing up, there weren't any Natives around. I had to travel to go powwow,” Nace said. “And so it was important for me to give my kids that community to celebrate themselves, to go to places and feel proud of who they were, who we are.”

For the past two years, Nace said they’ve been on the powwow trail. A jingle dress dancer, Nace said it's only fitting that jingle dresses come from her people — the Ojibwe.

“When I put my dress on, you know, there's really no words to describe it other than I just feel so powerful,” Nace said. “I think about my ancestors who went through horrific atrocities and struggle, and I feel like they are there with me.”

For the powwow to run smoothly all weekend, the planning committee works year-round, and volunteers are imperative.

“We've got a dedicated core group that has been this handful of people that have been with us from the very first year,” Victoria said. “But we also get new people every year.”

One of those 150 volunteers is Ruba Muqri.

“I wanted to learn more about the event and more about Indigenous people in general,” Muqri (freshman-biomedical engineering) said. “Today, I am registering dancers; I take their names down and give them their numbers.”

Muqri said it was a busy but fulfilling day.

“I love looking at people in their regalia, meeting with them and talking to them,” Muqri said. “They truly are coming from all across.”

Muqri said she wanted to volunteer to “understand what stereotypes [she] inherently collected over the years.”

“For me, I had an idea of what a powwow was from the movies, but then I was like, ‘Maybe that’s not how they're actually portrayed,’” Muqri said.

As an educator, Brooks said he’s been teaching people about Native history and culture for 25 years. He said some things still stay the same — like what people still don’t know.

“You'll be surprised what people don’t realize [about Native people] and where they get their information from,” Brooks said. “The powwow opens a door into that history and allows people to come in and be a part of something they wouldn't ever get anywhere else. It allows them to ask a Native, ‘What tribe are you? Where are you from?’”

Brooks said differences between Native people are there; people just have to be willing to educate themselves — a starting point of sorts that the powwow can help with.

“They don't realize that we don't all look alike. We don't all speak the same language,” Brooks said. “We don't all pray the same, that there's 500-plus federally recognized tribes, 300-plus state recognized tribes.”

Part of the Pamunkey Indian Tribal Nation down in Virginia, Mariah Ehrhart had never attended a powwow prior to this year’s gathering.

“Growing up away from my people and our culture, I always felt like there was something missing,” Ehrhart said. “In the past five years, I've started reconnecting with my heritage, and it’s been like a homecoming even though I haven't gone home.”

Ehrhart said attending this powwow was just another part of that homecoming. She said she becomes emotional just thinking about it.

“There is so much good in this building, so much good medicine,” Ehrhart said.

Claudia Haddad, one of the oldest dancers at the powwow, has been attending for 17 years.

A proud Mi'kmaq dancer, Haddad resides in Philly.

“A lot of powwows around the country are competition. You have to have some kind of protocol, and you have to be dressed a certain way,” Haddad said. “Well, John’s power is a traditional powwow, a family reunion because a lot of us don't get to see each other throughout the year.”

Haddad said Victoria and John’s contributions to the powwow represent a service to the Native community that can never be replicated.

“They are very humble, down-to-earth people,” Haddad said. “They go above and beyond hosting and looking after us all. They make sure they take care of their own.”

As for the future, Victoria said as the 2023 powwow comes to a close, so begins preparations for next year’s. It’s a cycle — one they love.

“People are coming here specifically for this. That they do that and they keep doing that and that they tell us what it means to them — it’s moving,” Victoria said. “I feel honored that we get to be part of it.”

