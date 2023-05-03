Penn State Night of Remembrance demonstrates ‘students honoring students’ who died throughout the year

On the steps of Old Main, the community gathered for the annual Night of Remembrance last Thursday — a candlelit vigil organized by four Penn State student organizations held to honor students who died throughout the year.

The University Park Undergraduate Association, the Graduate and Professional Student Association, the Council of Commonwealth Student Governments and World Campus Student Government Association are responsible for the organization of the student-led event.

“It’s so important to remember those students that we’ve lost,” Kara Wright, outgoing president of CCSG, said. “Whether or not everyone at the university knows that this Night of Remembrance exists, it really does. We genuinely care, and we want to see that number [of student deaths] go down.”

Daniel Serfass, president of WCSGA, said the Night of Remembrance is “incredibly important.” Serfass (graduate-security and risk analysis) spoke on behalf of WCSGA at last year’s vigil and was part of the planning process this year.

“Last year, I sort of had a beautiful moment with — I believe it was a father of one of the students that had passed unfortunately — [who] had come up to me afterwards and just sort of shook my hand and said thank you for putting on the event,” Serfass said. “That… made me remember how impactful these types of things are.”

The planning for Night of Remembrance starts toward the beginning of the semester when Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Danny Shaha contacts the student government organizations to ensure that the event happens.

“Just to make sure that all of the students that we’re honoring at Night of Remembrance have some representation from the student government that would’ve served them while they were with us,” Frankie Urrutia-Smith, speaker of the assembly for GPSA, said.

Throughout the semester, the four groups and Shaha meet to work through logistics and reach out to the families, which is primarily Shaha’s responsibility.

“As assistant vice president for Student Affairs, part of my role is to reach out to families who have lost students who were enrolled at the University Park campus to provide condolences and support and to serve as a university liaison,” Shaha said via email.

Urrutia-Smith (graduate- history and women’s, gender and sexuality studies) said a “big benefit” of the Night of Remembrance is the ability to connect with families and either bring them on campus or “let them know their student made a difference on campus.”

Respecting families and loved ones of students who have died is a factor organizers consider while planning the Night of Remembrance.

Urrutia-Smith said a more long-standing or public memorial to students who have died while attending Penn State could be a violation of privacy to the students’ families or those on campus who want to memorialize them.

“I think that part of what I’ve actually been thinking about — or maybe struggling with a lot while planning this event — is that we didn’t know in a lot of these cases,” Urrutia-Smith said. “As student government orgs, it’s not something the university usually informs us [of], unless it’s for an event like this.”

The university knows the names of students who have died throughout the year due to the “need to notify the university registrar and others within the university of a student’s death,” Penn State’s Senior Director of Strategic Communications Lisa Powers said via email.

Powers said “notifications, as well as remembrances or tributes, require great consideration, care and empathy,” and the Student Affairs staff works “quickly behind the scenes” to “inform, counsel, comfort and support family members and friends.”

“In all cases of student or community member deaths — we take the wishes of the family into account when determining how to commemorate or honor the deceased,” Powers said. “Families are welcome to attend the event, which is also livestreamed, so families can engage remotely as well. As you can imagine, some parents [and] friends would like to grieve privately and in their own way.”

Wright (graduate-biomedical engineering) said it’s a “different conversation” at the commonwealth campuses, which Powers seconded, saying “each campus may separately commemorate their community [and] student members who have passed away.”

“While I was at Altoona, there were a couple student deaths. Most of them were suicides and some of those students were actually local students to the community,” Wright said. “It was really disheartening and saddening and of course, within a smaller community… we would all basically hear about it.”

After receiving permission from parents and families to present the names of the students, Wright said the Chancellor of Penn State Altoona at the time sent out a letter via email to reach out to students and make sure help was accessible if they needed it.

“The chancellor at the time… put a lot of work into [Counseling and Psychological Services],” Wright said. “She actually still calls the parents of the students who passed away during her time as chancellor there on the anniversary of their deaths.”

Wright said she will “never forget” when the chancellor first told her that because it “reminds [her] of how much work this administration does.”

“We don’t usually see it, but it’s always there,” Wright said.

Though she believes university staff has commemorated the students who have died, Wright said it’s not necessarily “to every student’s knowledge because their parents might not want that to be knowledge” for everyone.

For Wright, that can be “really difficult” because students who have died, “especially in ways such as suicide,” need to be acknowledged so everyone can receive help, if needed.

CAPS offers a CAPS Grief/Loss Group, as well as many other resources because “everyone grieves differently,” Stephanie Stama, assistant director for community education and outreach at CAPS, said.

“While it's common to talk about formal grief support resources, it's equally important to reference informal supports,” Stama said. “Many people find that they grieve most effectively and meaningfully with the support of friends, family and other trusted people in their lives.”

CAPS provides information about how to support someone “experiencing low, moderate or high distress from grief” in the Red Folder on their website, Stama said. It also provides mental health care and resources across all Penn State campuses and can connect students to grief or other support within a student’s local community.

Stama said “grief is a complicated process,” and memorialization can be “helpful” in it.

“The Night of Remembrance is one example of how memorialization can look,” Stama said. “People may find other methods of memorialization to be effective too. As is true for many experiences we have as human beings, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to working through grief.”

The university currently has no public, university-wide memorial that honors individuals who have died in the community outside of the Night of Remembrance, which is intended to be an event organized “by students to honor students,” as Shaha said.

Because the event is student-oriented, community or other deaths are not formally recognized through the vigil, according to Urrutia-Smith.

Serfass said he can “really appreciate” the manner in which Student Affairs views the process since, at the end of the day, it’s supposed to be “students honoring students.”

Ava Phillips, chair of the Student Life Committee, said she thinks Night of Remembrance is a “good middle ground” between honoring students and letting people do so in their own way.

“In my personal opinion, I think that Night of Remembrance is a good middle ground because it’s a way for anybody to engage if they so choose,” Phillips (sophomore-accounting) said. “You don’t have to pay, it’s in a very public space. It’s something that everybody can engage in, but not something that everybody has to engage in.”

While Wright and Shaha said the Night of Remembrance has taken different forms over the years, this year’s event began with comments from leaders at each of the four student organizations and a moment of silence.

The vice president of CCSG then read comments submitted prior to the event, honoring and remembering some of the students who died within the year.

Attendees were permitted to come up and speak if they wished to before the event closed.

“It really takes a lot of collaboration,” Wright said. “As far as really working with both what they’ve done in previous years but also mending it so that we’re able to involve more people and make sure that everyone knows that there is a night to remember those students that we’ve lost over this past year… they are remembered, they are not completely amiss by the university.”

Wright said that before this year, she hadn’t heard of the Night of Remembrance — something the organizers were “really hoping” to branch out on this year.

“We just hope that this event really reaches out to those family members and those who have lost someone,” Wright said. “We just really want them to know and understand that we’re here for them.”

Serfass said the Night of Remembrance “can help give closure to a lot of folks.”

“I think it’s very important for everybody to be able to come together and just be able to honor people that we’ve lost,” Serfass said.

Phillips agreed and said the event is a “good reminder” to be “grateful for everyone you have in your life” and the “people that you can hold close to you.”

“It is a great event to come and support students, especially at a school like Penn State where everybody tries to build that sense of community,” Phillips said.

For Serfass, the night is a “beautiful event.”

“If you don’t know somebody that’s passed, I suggest that everybody attend because it is something that, even showing the friends and families of people that have passed, that you’re there in support and in solidarity of them. It really can go a long way.”

