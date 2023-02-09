Nearly 600 million people on Earth can speak Hindi. Penn State South Asian Studies is looking to add on some more.

Though it’s a widely spoken language, Hindi isn’t a commonly taught tongue. The language, at Penn State, only got its start in the late 2000s and early 2010s, according to Suchismita Sen, an associate teaching professor.

But as those with interests in the region consolidate at Penn State, Hindi and South Asian Studies hopes to add minors and eventually a major, according to their professors.

Hindi at Penn State is a group within South Asian Studies, which itself falls under the department of Asian Studies — a series of programs also including languages like Chinese, Japanese and Korean.

Sen taught the whole Hindi sequence — currently consisting of Hindi 1,2,3 and 110 — until last year.

While she said it’s important to recognize the linguistic diversity of South Asia, Sen also noted Hindi’s increased status in the “aspirational culture” of India, where even non-Hindi speaking areas are using words and phrases from the language.

“It’s the language that captures, shall I say, the Indian psyche and Indian culture at its most grassroots and intimate level,” Sen said.

Herself a native speaker of Bengali, a widely spoken language in some eastern Indian states as well as Bangladesh, Sen can also speak Hindi, much of which is informed by her study of Sanskrit, she said.

Sanskrit is an ancient language of India, which many religious and literary texts were written in. Modern Hindi evolved out of Sanskrit, much as Romance languages evolved from earlier Latin.

Adding on English, Sen is comfortable in four languages of India. But, it’s only a small dent in a place that has 22 scheduled official languages.

Sen’s Hindi comprehension may have been aided by her Sanskrit, but her former student Harrison Brennan said he was seeking the opposite.

A Penn State alumnus who’s currently pursuing a Ph.D. in philosophy from DePaul University, Brennan said he started in Hindi in fall 2020 to ease into Sanskrit philosophical texts like the well-known Bhagavad Gita.

He said his Hindi education turned into more than strict academic study, however, citing his experiences in the classroom with Sen as “special” and “formative.”

Brennan doesn’t come from a South Asian background, but the vast majority of students who study Hindi at Penn State do, Sen said.

In other South Asian studies courses, however, Sen said it’s more of a mixed group.

These “heritage students” sometimes seek to improve already existing language skills, better their literacy or simply start from the beginning to connect to their culture, she said.

Though he fell outside of this group, Brennan said he didn’t necessarily feel like an outsider.

“The heritage students were super supportive of me. They thought it was really cool I was interested in their culture and learning their language,” Brennan said. “I think it’s unfortunate more non-Indian students don’t take up Hindi.”

By the end of his Hindi regimen, Brennan said his skills were “moderate,” though he was “pleasantly surprised” at the pace he picked up reading and writing.

For his final piece of Hindi education, he said he developed a handbook for native English speakers to help pick up the Devanagari script and other aspects of the language.

Brennan experienced the language through Sen, but students since last fall have only known Hindi through Ritu Jayakar, who many affectionately refer to as Ritu-ji.

While Sen now focuses on South Asian studies courses like her classes on Hinduism and Asian food cultures, Jayakar said she approaches Hindi by “playing with the language.”

Jayakar said nearly all of those in her classes are heritage students who come in with differing levels of language abilities.

Because of the size of the group, Hindi has never had more than one section for any of its courses, she said, forcing her to adjust the curriculum to suit the different needs of students.

She said her classes have taken trips to The Arboretum at Penn State to work on Hindi postpositions, cooked traditional foods to learn culinary terms and engaged with Indian pop culture to give students “a window into the culture.”

“In a second class, you don’t have to make much effort to build a community,” Jayakar said.

In an effort to get more students interested in South Asia, Jayakar said she began offering an Asian studies course on Bollywood and a Hindi hour on Fridays for students to come speak the language and sip on chai.

In the future, she said she hopes more advanced classes focused on Hindi literature and poetry might be a possibility, but for now, she’s putting her effort into further outreach.

“You have to break this [idea that Hindi] is remote; it’s something mysterious or archaic,” Jayakar said. “It’s just a fun language.”

Bhavya Aplash, a current student in Hindi 2, said the small size and interactiveness of Jayakar’s classes have been beneficial.

Aplash (freshman-department of undergraduate studies) said he could understand some spoken Hindi from his family but wanted to improve his language skills and become closer to his culture.

Within the first semester, he said he made “substantial” progress and was able to write a full-page letter to his grandfather in Hindi. Practicing with his mother over text, he said he was also able to reach out to relatives who didn’t speak English, which he said was a major goal of his.

But Jayakar and the course have also acted as a haven of sorts, he said.

During the Hindu festival of Diwali in the fall, Aplash said Jayakar brought in the dessert prasad, which he was accustomed to eating at home with his family.

“It was really nice because it was my freshman semester, and I was new here, and it just kind of felt like home with her,” Aplash said.

On Jan. 26, India celebrated Republic Day, on which its constitution was finalized. Aplash said he and his classmates watched videos of the parades happening in the nation while learning geographic and cultural vocabulary.

In addition to Hindi, Aplash said he took a course on Hinduism with Sen in the fall.

“I was talking to my parents, and they were like, ‘Normally, when kids go to college, they get away from their culture, but it seems like you’re coming closer to your culture,’” he said.

Unlike Aplash, Longsha Wei said she had essentially no experience with Hindi before starting in the summer.

Wei (senior-Asian studies), a Chinese international student, said, as a Buddhist, she was interested in learning the language since many early Buddhist texts were written in Sanskrit.

Hindi and its predecessor are both written in the Devanagari script, which Wei said she didn’t have too much difficulty picking up, citing Jayakar’s help and her experience with Chinese characters.

“It is difficult to teach and take care of heritage students and non-heritage students,” Wei said. “She really did a lot to improve my level.”

But as of now, Hindi and South Asian studies classes count only toward Asian studies. There’s no independent minor or major for either, something Jessica Birkenholtz and others said they hope to change in the near future.

An associate professor of Asian studies and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies, Birkenholtz described herself as a “feminist scholar of religion,” specifically Hinduism in Nepal.

Recently, she helped to form a sort of consortium of those with academic interest in South Asia to “increase visibility” of the region of study and a “major world player.”

Numbering around 20, the group doesn’t have just one focus, she said.

“We come from a wide variety of disciplines and departments and colleges on campus,” Birkenholtz said. “We’re just trying to create a sense of community to bring those of us who work on South Asia in various aspects together to talk about South Asia.”

More recently, Birkenholtz started the “South Asian Studies Speaker Series,” which she said will bring in a variety of perspectives on the region from different angles.

In addition to gaining the numbers to begin the process of creating a Hindi and South Asian studies minor — and maybe eventually a major — Birkenholtz said she’d like to have “more robust” language options from among the many tongues of India and surrounding nations.

In the realm of additional courses, Sen said she’d be interested in classes focusing on traditional Indian medicine and Indian religious practice and its connection to neuroscience.

But in the short term, Jayakar said she’d simply like to have more than one section of Hindi offered at a time.

All of these hopes depend upon the classic rule of supply and demand, requiring more demand from students for courses focused on South Asia.

“There would probably be people who are hungry for and interested in studying a language like Hindi and learning about India and the rest of South Asia, who simply aren’t aware it’s a possibility,” Birkenholtz said. “I firmly believe there is great potential on this campus, and it’s just been untapped.”

