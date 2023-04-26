After less than a year in the position, Michael West, the head of the African American studies department in the Penn State College of the Liberal Arts, has announced his resignation, effective June 30.

In the days since he announced his resignation, a series of back-and-forth opposing letters and statements have been shared between West and the College of the Liberal Arts.

In a four-page letter, West explained his decision to leave after accepting the position — boiling down to a disagreement between him and Susan Welch Dean Clarence Lang of the College of Liberal Arts.

“The reason for my abbreviated tenure is the refusal of Dean Clarence Lang of the College of [the] Liberal Arts, of which the department of African American studies is a constituent part, to honor written commitments he made when appointing me as head — specifically, commitments to replace faculty lines that are vital for the proper functioning of the department,” West wrote.

However, Lang told The Daily Collegian that West’s claim is “demonstrably false” in the following statement:

“As Professor West's contract makes explicit, his claim that the dean's office reneged on a commitment of tenure-line faculty hires is demonstrably false. While I regret the troubling manner in which he has chosen to exit his duties, I respect his decision to leave and wish him well in his professional endeavors post-headship. I plan to select new leadership in due course and will again provide that individual with the tools and latitude to make necessary decisions to grow student enrollments, increase majors and minors, improve the departmental climate, and make sure that faculty have clear pathways for career advancement and success.”

Lang said he preferred not to be interviewed by the Collegian at this time, according to Bill Hessert, Liberal Arts Strategic Communications director.

Interim Provost Justin Schwartz said the claims in West’s letter are “unsubstantiated by a review of documented facts and agreements” in a statement.

West said he doesn’t see the issue the same way.

He said Lang “filibusted” him by “saying no without actually saying no,” and this was his breaking point — resulting in his decision to resign.

According to West, this condition the two agreed upon when West signed his contract was to add two faculty lines to the department, which Lang “reluctantly” granted him. According to West, faculty lines means someone who is hired with tenure or hired as pre tenure, meaning they will be eligible for tenure — usually in six years.

In a “key passage” of West’s agreement with Lang, the Office of the Dean will make these additions “contingent on improvements in course enrollments and majors, and internal improvements in the department's management, faculty mentorship and overall climate.”

According to West’s letter, Lang said it would be “foolish” to follow through with this agreement now.

In the letter, West said Lang was “engaging in tactics typically deployed by deans seeking to wiggle out of commitments grudgingly made when the time comes to honor their end of a bargain.”

Additionally, West said African American studies doesn’t have the resources necessary to run a “proper department.” This includes a lack of tenured faculty to assume offices in the department, someone to carry out the director of undergraduate/graduate studies, mentoring junior faculty assistant professors, etc.

Wyatt DuBois of Penn State Strategic Communications said via email this claim is “misinformed” and “not accurate.”

This was part of Lang’s reasoning in his statement for not hiring more faculty; the department didn’t have sufficient mentoring of pre tenure faculty to justify hiring new faculty.

However, West said in his counterstatement, “Why I Resigned: A Response to the Denials of the Penn State Administration,” that no faculty members are scheduled to come up for tenure for at least another four years.

West said the African American studies department has become the “proverbial sick man” of the College of the Liberal Arts.

Cynthia Young, associate professor of African American studies, said the idea that the department is “uniquely dysfunctional” is “nonsense.”

“We have people who are publishing — courses are filled,” Young said. “There’s no dysfunction in the department that would be or could be a reason for not hiring faculty.”

Lang cited the departmental climate as a conditional for the initial agreement with West; however, West said there isn’t a bad climate within the department.

“There’s no bickering and people at one another’s throat,” West said. “The climate problem we have is one of morale. Our people are dispirited.”

He said a big reason for the dispirit among the faculty is the lack of tenured faculty within the department. Young also cited “disruption” in the department with having three different department heads in three years.

In the 2019-20 academic year, a cluster hire of 11 faculty members took place within the college. However, according to Young, “many of whom were subsequently not retained or given competitive retention offers.”

West said it was his understanding that with more attractive counter offers, these faculty members could have been motivated to remain at Penn State.

Young said the climate in the department was also “significantly negatively impacted” by this lack of retention following the cluster hire.

“That telegraphs very clearly a priority that recruiting and retaining is not a priority here,” Young said.

West alleged in the letter that the department lost three professors within the past year and six faculty members over the course of 2-3 years. He said in his letter, five pre tenure faculty members have left during Lang’s deanship.

Another source of controversy within the department came with former Penn State professor Abraham Khan being denied tenure by the college in March 2020.

Young said both the African American studies and communications arts and sciences departments, which Khan was a part of, “overwhelmingly” supported his tenure; yet, after an investigation, the university’s decision stood firm.

Penn State professor of biobehavioral health and African American studies Gary King said this has been a “very unfortunate reminder of the state of affairs regarding matters of racial justice at Penn State.”

In the fall of this year, Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi terminated the planning of the Center for Racial Justice.

According to West, the decision caused approximately 400 faculty members to sign a letter of protest.

He said Lang was supportive of Bendapudi’s decision despite serving as the co-chairperson of the commission that recommended the center’s creation to former Penn State President Eric Barron.

West said he was one of the faculty members who drafted the letter of protest.

“This is a big deal,” West said. “You can’t get 400 people at Penn State University to agree that the Earth is not flat, and we have 400 signatures. That was huge.”

This comes after the second “More Rivers To Cross” report received no direct response from the university as to the recommendations that were made by faculty members.

King said in regard to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, the university is “all talk and no action.”

Young said all of these instances represent a “larger pattern” at the university of “not aggressively recruiting BIPOC individuals.”

West said in his most recent letter, the university has resorted to “denial.”

“They have denied everything. They have proved nothing false, disproved nothing,” West said.

West also mentioned in the letter that Lang “seems to be raising questions” about his “state of mind” and “mental stability.”

In the letter, he speculated his mental stability was questioned after he “broke down crying” at the end of the African American studies faculty meeting where he announced his resignation.

In a letter obtained by The Daily Collegian that was sent to department heads in the College of the Liberal Arts, Lang wrote “managing a department, program or school is difficult work, and I can only imagine the pressures each of you face on a daily basis, especially in this current campus environment.”

To this, West wrote that Lang “appears to be suggesting” that he is “crazy.”

“It only remained for the discerning reader to connect the dots and conclude that the real reason for my resignation is that I had broken down under the pressure of being a head,” West wrote.

Young said she believes the “burden of proof” has to be on the university to prove that West’s claims are untrue.

“I think [West] has demonstrated himself to be a truthful person, a responsible person and a conscientious person,” Young said. “I’ve never seen any indication that he lies or behaves in a way that is without integrity.”

On Thursday, an anti-racism DEIB teach-in called “We Will Not Be Silenced” took place in the HUB-Robeson Center at the same time as the virtual conversation held by Bendapudi and her special adviser for educational equity, Jennifer Hamer.

King said professors throughout the university as well as commonwealth campuses were invited.

“We cannot simply sit back and let the university do the same things they’ve done before,” King said.

In West’s initial letter, he said the university keeps a “steady drumbeat” about committing to DEIB.

“But there is a significant gap between rhetoric and reality, as evidenced by, among other things, Dean Lang’s brusque denial of resources desperately needed by the department of African American Studies.”

