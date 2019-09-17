Just two years ago, Matthew and Toni Miller’s marriage was on the rocks. Divorce was on the horizon.

However, after a transformative experience through the State College-based Reboot Recovery program, the couple renewed their wedding vows on Aug. 3.

Reboot Recovery is a free 12-week course for veterans and first responders designed to help them cope with trauma.

Held at Park Forest Baptist Church, the program is accepting new members until the Sept. 23 class, when the group will close.

Ann Auhl, who brought Reboot Recovery to State College four years ago, described the program as a course that focuses on “moral and spiritual wounds” sustained by service-related trauma.

When Matthew was deployed to Iraq in September 2008, he and Toni had only been married for six months. Upon Matthew leaving, Toni was left to care for her two kids on her own.

However, when he returned home in 2009, Matthew was named the primary caretaker of Toni’s children after she was diagnosed with cancer.

But things were different. Matthew was different.

“It was like I left a piece of my soul [at war],” Matthew said. “I wasn’t the same. I came back angry, you know. I used to have tons of patience and now I just get antsy. It’s hard to really explain.”

When he came back, Matthew wasn’t diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, but the negative effects of the war were obvious — especially to Toni.

“I knew there was something wrong with him, but I couldn't help him,” Toni said.

Eight years into their marriage, Toni was ready for divorce.

“It had gotten pretty bad to the point where I was like, ‘I’m done. I don’t want to be in this marriage because you’re not willing to help yourself and you’re destroying us. You’re destroying me. You’re destroying yourself and I can’t sit by and watch you do this anymore,’” she said.

The couple was set to divorce when Matthew chose to get baptized and Toni attended the baptism to support him. When Matthew opened up to the church about being a veteran, Auhl, who attended the same church, reached out to the couple and recommended the program.

“I think one of the things that’s different about Reboot,” Auhl said, “it’s not a replacement for other things, other kinds of help, but it helps support the families.”

In the State College program’s second year, Matthew took the course and graduated. However, he wanted to do more — and was able to do so when he saw an interest form for helping with future courses.

“I wanted to help so badly,” he said, “so I jumped right on it with no hesitation and signed my name up.”

Now, Matthew does outreach for the program, controlling the advertising. He also sits in on classes and encourages others to share their stories.

Reboot Recovery meets every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m., and provides a free meal and, if needed, childcare.

The program offers two courses: one for combat veterans and one for first responders. The combat course covers topics such as “the roots of trauma,” “depression and suicide,” and “the cost of unforgiveness.” At the first responders course, attendees discuss topics such as “the gateways of trauma,” “guilt and innocence,” and “purpose in your pain.”

When Matthew attended his first year of Reboot in 2017, things not only started to shift in himself, but also between him and Toni.

After Matthew graduated from the course, Toni sat through all 12 weeks when he retook the course to help others.

“During Reboot we did a lot of talking,” Toni said. “It was through Reboot and the church that we ended up reconciling.”

Toni was able to attend Reboot Recovery because the program is also open to the friends and family members of veterans and first responders.

“It’s important involving the family because the family’s already really involved,” Auhl said. “When you have somebody with service-related stress or trauma, they’re bringing it home. So, very often what happens is the spouse or caregiver, or girlfriend, or boyfriend, whoever — they can develop secondary stress reaction, so it’s helpful for them.”

As a family member to a veteran, Toni faced different challenges that were no less serious, according to Matthew.

“She goes through just as much,” he said. “It’s a different type of trauma. When I was deployed, that was the hardest because she had to run the house with two kids on her own and then, you know, I came back different.”

Though not a veteran or first responder, Toni said that she was able to work through her own past traumas and struggles through Reboot Recovery.

“I think that for me, personally, I took out of it a lot of forgiveness,” Toni said. “A lot of things that I wasn’t aware of that I needed to work on in my life, that I had no clue that I needed to work on.”

For Matthew, Reboot Recovery gave him a new, valued community. It also gave him a voice.

“I talk more than I used to. I approach people now. [Toni is] always yelling at me for walking the dog because I stop and talk to neighbors and I'm out there talking,” Matthew said with a laugh. “She’s like, ‘Can’t you just walk the dog without talking to everybody?’”

The course also helped him work through his experiences at war and the moral conflicts that came with it.

“There’s a lot of stuff that I had to do that I didn’t want to do and I wasn’t comfortable with doing,” Matthew said. “It was always in my head, ‘If I have to shoot, I have to shoot,’ and I might be shooting a kid or shooting someone. That takes a big effect — no matter who it is.”

Matthew added that Reboot helped him be more present in his life and forgive himself after deployment.

“With Reboot,” Matthew said, “it kind of made me open up and realize I need to stop taking so much on myself and try to realize I did it. It’s done. I have to try and move on with my life because I'm home now.”

Matthew said both he and Toni have gained friends from the course and would love to see more people attend.

“It's a really good program and I wish that we could just get more people to come,” Toni said. “Because I know there's a lot of people suffering. I know that there [are] homeless [veterans and first responders] out there suffering homelessness.”

The couple admitted that the faith-based aspects of Reboot Recovery may be off putting to potential class-goers, but said that it shouldn’t be. While faith was a big part of Matthew’s personal journey, he said the religious aspect of the group is not forced in any way.

“It’s not pushed down your throat,” Toni said, “and it’s not like you even have to say anything about it. It’s more or less they talk about it in reference to the forgiveness and the healing and that portion of it.”