The concept of a ghost has frightened humanity for centuries. When the first ghost stories were written in Roman times, the evolution of paranormal life has encompassed the globe.

Originally recorded in Europe, ghost stories and paranormal sightings have gone well beyond the continent. Hauntings are typically associated with tragic events that happen in certain areas of the world — battle sites to wars, deaths and burials.

The Daily Collegian reached out to several culturally-based organizations who told of childhood tales of paranormal activity.

Don’t get on her bad side

According to History.com, a ghost is defined as someone whose soul is separated from their body, and still lives on after the body is dead. Because of fear for the after-life, multiple societies believe that a funeral is a ritual of making sure that a person’s soul does not wander or “haunt” the living people on Earth.

In Hispanic culture, the spirit of a woman has lingered around innocence for centuries. La Llorona — also known as the Weeping Woman — tells of the own woman’s loss, and is the driving force for her continuous haunting to this day.

“The story is about a woman who is really young and beautiful,” Evelyn Foneseca said. “She ends up getting married to this man, and they are pretty great and have kids.”

But the story of a beautiful woman turns dark when her husband leaves her for a younger woman. In a fit of rage, the woman takes her children to a body of water and drowns them.

“She murdered her kids, and so when she died, in order to go into the afterlife, they ask her for the souls of her kids,” Foneseca (sophomore-telecommunications) said. “She said she did not know where their souls are because she drowned them. She is denied entry to the afterlife, and so she has to roam the Earth now looking for her kids.”

Foneseca has heard this story since she was a little girl, and growing up near a body of water — a site of the most Llorana’s sightings — did not make it easy when being out late with her friends when she was younger.

The origins of this story are uncertain, yet show signs of having pre-Hispanic roots. The story of La Llorana is to be one of 10 omens foretelling the Conquest of Mexico and linked to Aztec goddesses.

The legend of the story is when one is near a body of water and hears a weeping woman, she may be around. Even if that person is not her kid, she is known for taking their lives as she did to her children.

“She will drown you,” Foneseca said. “She snatches children and checks if it is her kid and if not she will drown you. Every time I was around a body of water at night when it was dark, I would be so scared that I would hear a woman crying asking for her kids.”

In Carribean culture, a similar tale exists of a woman who still lurks upon the islands looking for the ruin of youth. La Keisha Wade has never seen any paranormal sightings herself but mentioned how she would behave better when someone mentioned this chained spirit.

“In the Virgin Islands, we have a ghost story about Cowfoot woman.” Wade (junior-early childhood education) said via email.

According to Wade, this “crazy voodoo lady” from St. Thomas worked in a meat factory, where her foot got caught in one of the machines. A new “foot” was sewn back on, but the twist? It was a cow's foot.

She died soon after, supposedly in the factory.

“She is said to drag around chains and grab bad and wayward children,” Wade said. “Our parents would tell us this tale so that we would be good. Once, when I was younger, people said they saw her around the elementary schools searching for all the bad children to take back with her.”

AhoooOOOooooo

A Halloween celebration would not be fit without tales of monsters with scary fangs with a thirst for blood. With the classic creatures of werewolves or vampires, variations of the two have been a part of other cultures keeping the youth in line.

With origins in Puerto Rico, the story of the Chupacabra has scared children to behave for years in Latin American countries. Personally, Foneseca has fond memories of being scared by the bloodthirsty beast when she was younger.

“I think the direct translation of its name is, ‘Goat Sucker,’ or someone who eats goats,” she said. “It is this creature that is kind of like a dog but more ravenous, larger, huge teeth and can walk on two feet.

Like Big Foot or the Lochness Monster, there are some images of the creature of people who claim to have found or captured it.

“I was not told about it [by my parents] but it was more common knowledge as a kid, like, ‘Oh my god, the Chupacabra is going to eat me,’” Foneseca said.

On the other side of the Atlantic ocean, in Malaysia, a female vampire lures men as she continues to want to ruin the lives of men who caused her death.

The President of Penn State’s Malaysian Students Club, Hannany Sitinur, has grown up listening to stories of this vampire who seeks vengeance on humanity.

“One of the most famous ghosts in Malaysia is named Pontianak,” Sitinur (junior-aerospace engineering) said. “It’s like a female vampire, and in order to become a Pontianak, a woman must either be killed in childbirth or be murdered while pregnant. She’ll then rise up and seek revenge on the men who were responsible for her death.”

Put a spell on you

In Malaysia, the beliefs of Islam are taken very seriously amongst its followers. Islam is one of the most heavily-practiced religions in the country and failing to abide by its rules can have serious consequences.

“In the Islamic belief, there are other spirits, like witches, for example,” Sinitur said. “It is ultimately prohibited to believe in witches because it is like you’re worshipping those witches and spirits and not worshipping God.”

The performance of witchcraft is something that some people partake in but is considered to be highly illegal. Whether witches or the magic of witches are real or not, what witchcraft can do is far beyond just simplistic items or tasks.

“I believe these witches are real because it used to be that in order to be pretty, or be rich, you had to use witchcraft,” Sinitur said. “A woman can ask a witch to make herself prettier, and it can happen very quickly.”

But asking favors of witches can come with consequences.

“When I was a kid, I was told that if you practice witchcraft, you will die in torture,” Sinitur said.

Sinitur has never performed witchcraft, yet she knows people that have done it.

“When I was a kid, I noticed an older man who would shake a lot,” Sinitur said. “Before he died, the other older people would say that his ancestors had summoned a spirit to take care of the family.”

She said she has also seen it for herself.

“One of my closest friends was bewitched,” she added. “She was walking in an ordinary mall one day, and she suddenly got dazed and confused by a woman who was saying things to her. That woman was a witch.”

Rooted in history

Although these stories feature gruesome plotlines and scary creatures, the stories hold meaning beyond the blood and gore. These stories can teach people lessons in a way that is not typically expected.

“As I am older, I can understand the reasoning behind [La Llorona],” Fonesca said. “When you are a kid and you are around a body of water, you could drown.

Fonesca reasoned that communities probably feared children drowning and thus created a story to keep them safe.

Cultural ghost stories can also make people feel connected to their history even if they are personally disconnected from their heritage.

“I feel, like, with any culture it’s important to have a story that connects you with your relatives or your culture,” Foneseca said. “I was born and raised in Mexico, and I still enjoy staying connected to my culture, and these stories are a part of that.”

In Mexican culture, death is celebrated as can be seen during Día de Los Muertos — the day of the dead. Though deceased family and friends are not physically seen, they remain a part of the family.

“In Mexican culture, we celebrate people who have crossed over and gone to the afterlife,” Foneseca said. “It’s important to acknowledge those who we have lost, but we also feel like they are still with us and can be a part of our daily lives.”