Meet the local artists who make up the State College music scene

Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part series highlighting local artists that are part of the music scene in State College.

The lights drop at the gig — whether it be a club, bar or apartment — and a few opening notes pour into the room, met with a roar of cheers.

Though Penn State might be known for its party scene, there’s a lot about social events that students may not consider.

Namely, the people behind the music mixes.

There’s a number of artists at Penn State who DJ these functions, in addition to performing and producing their own music for outlets beyond State College.

Meet the artists

Philadelphia native Azjan Ransome, also known as DJ Zeni, has loved music since childhood, but only recently became a DJ in April.

“[It’s] kind of a secret,” Ransome (freshman-marketing) said. “Most people think I've been DJing forever.”

Before his DJ days, he said he started out as an instrumental performer, and later become a producer.

“When I was, like, seven, I started playing guitar,” he said. “And then I always made stuff with computers, like comic books and cartoons.”

Beyond music, Ransome is also a full-time student, so he said it is sometimes difficult balancing academics with his music. To help with this, all of his classes are from 8 a.m. to noon, leaving him with the rest of the day to focus on producing

“[After classes,] it's all business,” he said.

Since he’s relatively new to DJing, he said it is tricky knowing “industry practices.” But for this, he has mentors.

One of those mentors is Jeremy Sanchez, also known as DJ Rictor.

Sanchez is a local DJ with a residency in Champs Downtown, performing every Thursday. Additionally, he plays for other local organizations and around the country.

Sanchez said his stage name plays off the earthquake-measuring Richter scale.

“When you come to my shows, my event is full of energy, like, we're going to have a great time,” he said. “We're moving and shaking the world in good ways.”

He first began DJing when he was in grade school, but began performing professionally to crowds of a couple thousand when he was 15 years old.

He said his first major gig was working with Wiz Khalifa, which he did until seven years ago. He was also Penn State’s “official” DJ in Beaver Stadium and recently DJed for the Jonas Brothers concert at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Sanchez said it’s hard for him to believe that he’s the same kid that started DJing at a young age.

“That's crazy to me,” he said. “That's where music can take you if you're able to, you know, obviously just treat people good. Do stuff with meaning, do stuff with impact.”

When performing, he aims to create experiences “that can’t be duplicated.” He said he does this by crowd interaction and being able to bring all different types of people together.

“I always say anybody can play music, but not everybody can create an experience,” he said. “So as a DJ, it's my job to create the experience where they leave, knowing that they had the best time of their life… during that moment with that DJ.”

In addition to being a DJ, Sanchez also takes online classes through World Campus and is a realtor for Kissinger and Associate Realtors.

Headlining a different scene, Nick Dykes is a familiar DJ within his fraternity Delta Kappa Epsilon. He also occasionally performs at Champs.

He said that he enjoys DJing because he gets to influence how people’s nights go, but knowing what music to play can be challenging. Embracing the challenge, Dykes (senior-civil engineering) spends all his free time practicing.

“Even when I'm not, like, at a party or at the bar, like, I'm going to be in my room, on my laptop,” he said. “You know, just thinking of different things mix in, different ways to make it better. So I'm constantly working on it.”

He doesn’t currently have a “stage name,” but said he’s open to it if one comes to him naturally.

Freshman Wezi Mkandawire also doesn’t have a stage name, but perhaps because he does something a little different.

Instead of DJing, he produces music to be used in videos and short films. Mkandawire (freshman-chemical engineering) has been doing this for three years now and previously uploaded his music to YouTube, SoundCloud or Bandcamp.

Now, he works with a licensing company.

The Process

When Mkandawire sits down to create a song, he said he usually starts with the piano.

Once he finds something he likes, he’ll use a computer program called Logic Pro X, playing around with different electronic sounds and plugins.

“I try to think of a story [based on what] I'm making makes me think of” he said. “I just keep working on it until I feel like I've got to a point when I've adequately said the story that I feel like I want to say.”

For Ransome, he has to love the first sound.

“Sometimes I just sit in front of my computer, and I mess around, like, my piano,” Ransome said. “I play some stuff or I just surf through some sounds I already have, but once I find something I really like that I can groove with, it’s like, fleshing it out.”

He said he makes a song every day and that he sometimes collaborates with people that also came to Penn State from Philadelphia.

“I perform in the summertime pretty often,” he said. “Maybe, like, once every two or three weeks. I'm always writing, you know, whenever I have free time.”

Something unique about him, Ransome said, is that he only raps on his own tracks.

“Everything's 100 percent original,” he said.

Ransome said he’s learned to run his music like a successful business: how to DJ, rap, engineer vocals and do web design.

“A lot of people make music and they put it online, and it's just up there. But for me, it's a brand,” he said. “Like, DJ Zeni is a brand. I have a website… I put music up there for sale. So it's a whole business.”

When Dykes is DJing, he bases his entire set off the crowd.

Early in a party, he said he likes to play hip-hop, but in the middle of the party, at around 11:30 p.m., he likes to play Electronic Dance Music.

“I found that, you know, when people get into the party, they start letting themselves loose a little bit,” Dykes said. “They like to dance more, so I play more dance music.”

Though he might think of a few songs he wants to play beforehand, Dykes said everything he does is “on the fly.”

“I have a music library that's, you know, there's thousands of songs,” he said. “So I'll just go through and I'll play one song, and then think of what to play next. So I never really come prepared per se.”

This gives variety to all his shows. While he typically likes to play each song for about 45 seconds or a minute, he said if he gets lost, sometimes he’ll play a song for two minutes.

“It's definitely pretty tough,” he said. “It's so fast paced.”

For Sanchez, listening is learning.

He said his process includes frequently listening to all different types of music. For instance, he said he sometimes finds inspiration in classical music or jazz.

“I'm a big student of the game,” Sanchez said, “so I love listening to all different types of music from Caribbean music to down south to EDM to all different types of music, just to be able to find those different beat patterns, to find those different melodies to create music.”

Through his process, he hopes to introduce people to new music or reintroduce them to music they associate with good times.

The Accomplishments

Recently, Mkandawire made a song that was used in video made by National Geographic.

“I just want it to be something that I can use as a way to help me talk about myself,” he said. “It feels good to have… a company… that used my music, but that's not the number one kind of goal.”

Instead, Mkandawire’s priority is to use music as a way to open up. He said his friends have told him that it’s hard to get him to talk about himself, so he tried to do it through his work.

“Playing music and everything gets me to kind of — like, if I were to write down everything I'm feeling, except through playing music itself. It helps me just get things out.”

From Ransome’s perspective, he said the business side of things has been one of his favorite parts of his whole experience.

“I definitely enjoy, like, advocating for myself, the marketing of the brand,” Ransome said, “I like controlling my public image, deciding what does, what doesn't go on social media, like, a lot of the presentation of it. There's a lot besides music that goes into parties and mixtapes and stuff, a lot of planning I really enjoy.”

Like Sanchez and Dykes, Ransome has also been able to perform at Champs, which he says he is proud of.

“They set me up with, like, a smoke machine, lights and stuff,” he said. “There's a whole experience like nothing I ever did before.”

To Dykes, “landing a couple sets [at Champs]” is one of his biggest accomplishments.

“There's so many, like, different DJs, you know, a lot of young talent that's down there,” Dykes said.

Compared to playing fraternity parties, Dykes said that the audience downtown is more mature.

“It's a different vibe, but it's great, you know, being up there, having your name on the TV's, your, you know, your logo, and just being center stage in front of everyone,” he said.

Creative Director of Champs, Dante Lucchesi, said that Champs likes to give these artists a platform because they often reflect the clientele of the sports bar.

“They are their own demographic, right? They're performing for their peers,” Lucchesi said. “We try to give a platform to those people. Who better to speak to that demographic than one of their peers?”

He said that when booking DJs, they look for good people before they look for talent.

“We try to start small, and you know, I like for them to show me that they're, like, responsible adults and make an honored commitment, stuff like that,” Lucchesi said. “And then once they've proved to us that they're either willing to do business and they're reliable person, then we build a relationship on that.”

Sanchez called Lucchesi a “cool sphere of influence.”

In addition to DJing at Champs every Thursday, Sanchez said he values being able to appeal to all musical interests, as well as cultural backgrounds.

He said one of the challenges of being in State College is the fact that there’s still work to do with celebrating and recognizing all the different cultures present. He said, for example, there should be more authentic cultural restaurants.

“We have so much really good, rich culture,” Sanchez said. “Let's all come together and do more things. You know what I mean? That's the only challenge. Like, we're like a little city… we haven't fully harnessed what we have here yet.”

The variety of interests could potentially create a problem for local DJs, but not for Sanchez.

“I love the challenge,” he said. “I DJ to bring everybody together, whether it's from India, Jamaica, whatever, we're rockin, you know what I mean? I'm gonna make sure I hit everyone's nerve, like, ‘Oh my gosh, that's awesome.’”

He also said that he’s committed to his career, and that there’s a difference in being interested in a DJ — or anything else for that matter — and being committed.

“If you're interested in something you might be curious to see what it's about,” Sanchez said. “If you're committed, you’re going to see what it's about, you’re going to feel what it's about and if it has… highs and lows, you're going to keep going with it because you're committed.”