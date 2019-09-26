In 2018, 1 in 59 children were diagnosed with Autism spectrum disorder, a condition that impairs social and communication skills through restricted or repetitive thought patterns or behaviors.

According to AutismSpeaks, more than half of young adults with autism remain unemployed and unenrolled in higher education following the two years after high school.

Within the Penn State and State College community, those on the autism spectrum experience limited resources that focus on quality over quantity.

Here is a look into some of the local organizations that support those on the spectrum.

ACRES Project

A local organization that teaches job and socialization skills to adults with autism, ACRES Project provides them with a stronger basis of support and transition into life after school.

The organization was founded in September 2017, initially comprised of one program and two clients.

“The mission is to give adults with autism — and now we’ve broadened it to young adults and middle school age individuals — a chance to match them up with jobs and give them some independent skills,” Executive Director Bellamarie Bregar said.

Mary Krupa was one of those first clients. About a year after she graduated from Penn State, Krupa said Berger reached out to her to help renovate the house intended for ACRES Projects.

Krupa said she was a rare case and diagnosed on the spectrum at the age of eight because she presented in a fairly textbook way. But she said most females with symptoms aren’t as fortunate.

She explained that the way autism presents in females is significantly different than its presentation in males, making the diagnosis of autism in women much more difficult, especially in children.

She gave the example of a young girl isolating at a table versus a young boy. She said girls’ symptoms are often overlooked as being shy, and the boy is properly evaluated.

The problem, Krupa said, is that the diagnostics for autism were based on males and not females. Krupa said women are also typically better at matching behaviors of others and can thereby mask signs of autism, sometimes unintentionally.

“A lot of people consider autism a childhood thing,” Krupa, member and employee of the ACRES Project said. “It’s actually a lifelong diagnosis and the issue that we run into is that … once you age out of [school support] at age 21 there is really [no more support available].”

The idea for the program came to Bregar after 38 years of teaching, where she noticed a trend in her students with a disability returning home post-college.

With this knowledge, Bregar felt there was more she could do to prepare her students for life after school.

“One thing that was a common core was having a safe place to come to, a place where you felt you could walk in and just be yourself,” Bregar said.

Moving forward, she wanted to create “a place that if you knew you needed something… there was someone there to help you.”

Currently, there are over 12 programs and 50 regular members attending daily events.

The day program welcomes adults on the spectrum, both verbal and non-verbal, to participate in activities designed to enhance communication skills over a shared meal. The purpose is to help members learn and become comfortable communicating with people outside of their family.

“We’re like a support network for everybody,” Krupa said. “Everybody has different needs and we like to say we’re ‘by adults with autism for adults with autism,’ so when someone comes by and they need help with a specific thing, we try and help.”

Other programs include a Monday evening women's book club, a biweekly group for children on the autism spectrum in 6th-through-8th grade and a college support group held on campus for University Park students on the spectrum.

The Wednesday evening program is specifically for adults on the spectrum and has become one of Krupa and Jeff Rose’s, ACRES Project member and employee, favorite groups.

“It’s just really nice to be able to talk to people who have been through similar things, who are sort of in the same position as you,” Rose said.

Rose joined the ACRES Project in 2017 per recommendation of Krupa’s mother and, currently, does bookkeeping, as well as attending groups.

“Initially I was really skeptical because typically every group that tries to help high functioning autistic people is just a massive failure because they don’t know what they’re doing,” Rose said.

He began by attending the Wednesday evening group and said he appreciated the specialized approach the program and staff members took to help the individual person, rather than applying a general approach to supporting people with autism.

Rose said one of the biggest reasons he likes ACRES Project is the increased amount of autonomy they give members compared to other organizations he has been a part of.

He attributed this in part to Bregar’s personal connection to family members with autism and job as a teacher in State College, saying her background gave her the awareness and ability to really understand the needs of people on the spectrum.

“A lot of people hear autism and they just have a preconceived notion from their exposure [to autism] and that’s just really not accurate,” Rose said.

He said the general public tends to view people with autism in two vastly different lights. On one side, Rose said people assume high functioning people with autism are eccentric and that by the time they’re an adult, their challenges are gone.

“[Individuals with autism] certainly learn a lot by the time [they] are an adult,” Rose said, “but it kind of has to be done by trial and error rather than intuition … so that doesn’t mean [they] don’t still have struggles.”

On the other hand, Rose said people with autism are sometimes treated as it they are a child and unintelligent as soon as they hear the word “autism.”

“That’s probably the most infuriating,” Rose said.

Joining the job hunt

Recently, ACRES Project created a new program, ACRES of Opportunity, dedicated to teaching clients employable skills. Within the group, employees reach out to other potential employers and explain autism and how to work with people on the spectrum.

“For a lot of us it was a revelation that when the job interviewer asks you to tell them about yourself, they don’t mean literally tell me your life story — they mean tell me why you want this job,” Krupa said.

The program begins by helping members identify their strengths and weaknesses in order to pinpoint a specific interest. The organization also works with the clients to determine a place they want to work before reaching out to the company and deciding if the work environment is suitable.

“We really try to match the passion of a person to a job that they could actually do,” Berger said.

Additionally, Berger said clients of ACRES Project partake in their local soap business, run an Improv group and practice cooking.

“We want the programs to be able to fit the people, not just fit people into our programs,” Berger said.

ACRES Project then works with employers by providing a job coach to accompany the person with autism during a trial run period.

If the pairing appears to be a good fit, ACRES Project will teach an employee the role of the job coach in order to integrate the person with autism smoothly into their position at work.

Playa Bowls, located in downtown State College, recently hired someone from ACRES Project, joining East Coast Health & Fitness, K2 roots, Discovery Space and the Bennett Center located on campus.

Studying on the spectrum

“[Best Buddies] is an international organization [and the Penn State chapter is] dedicated to establishing relationships between people with intellectual disabilities and without intellectual disabilities in the community and at Penn State,” President Jess Orndorff said.

The club, which Orndorff (communication science and disorders-senior) said is focused on “friendships and not disabilities,” works to establish one-on-one relationships between community members with an intellectual disability and students.

Members can apply to be a peer buddy or an associate buddy. Peer buddies are paired with a buddy, someone with an intellectual disability, and associate buddies are free to come to meetings and participate in events but are not directly paired with a buddy.

Apart from bimonthly meetings, the club holds social events for peer buddies to further bond with their buddy. They are partnered with the fraternity Pi Kappa Phi and host events such as a Halloween party, Friendsgiving and a winter ball at the fraternity house.

Orndorff said she is also interested in creating a team for the Centre Region Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk held on Oct. 20.

Orndorff said a leading factor in her involvement with Best Buddies is her personal connection to down syndrome.

“It’s important to me because I have a really good friend who has down syndrome and I just want him to have all the experiences in life,” Orndorff said.

Secretary Betsy Allen also described her connection to down syndrome and desire to continue her involvement with the Best Buddies organization at Penn State.

“My cousin has autism and my mom works in an autistic support classroom so I have seen first hand the troubles that people with disabilities can go through,” Allen (english-senior) said. “I thought that by being a part of this club I could help even one person.”

Currently, the club has roughly 80 active members and 20 community members attending their meetings, including individuals involved with Strawberry Fields.

Sowing fields of inclusion

Founded in 1972 as the only alternative to a state operated facility for people with mental disabilities, Strawberry Fields’ goal was to create a safe space for individuals with a disability where they would feel accepted and heard.

“[People with mental illness] have gifts and abilities, they just need a little bit of specialized help,” Chief Executive Officer Cynthia Pasquinelli said.

The organizations has grown significantly and become a treasured part of the community, according to Pasquinelli.

“We are so lucky to live in this generous community,” she said.

Even through rough times, Pasquinelli said the community provides unconditional care for the local disability population. She said Strawberry Fields receives letters and emails from community members and clients thanking them for their services — nice gestures that always brighten her day.

Currently, Strawberry Fields offers an Early Intervention Program — services for mental health and for intellectual disabilities, reaching community members of all walks of life.

One of its more recent initiatives, “Scraps & Skeins,” is a rescue store where clients of Strawberry Fields receive sewing, knitting and quilting donations from the community and repurpose them into new creative pieces.

Pasquinelli said the success of Scraps & Skeins initiated the idea for Good Day Cafe.

The right cup of Joe

The 49-seat coffee shop is a combination of a for-profit shop underneath a larger non-profit organization, Pasquinelli said, both fulfilling Strawberry Field’s original vision of building a future for people with mental disabilities and being a successful business.

Good Day Cafe opened its doors to the public on Aug. 18, 2018 after Strawberry Fields received a $100,000 “Centre Inspires” grant through Centre Foundation in 2017.

Cafe staff include adults with intellectual disabilities and mental health diagnosis. Upon receiving a job offer, employees are taught a variety of new skills, including customer communication and culinary services.

“The growth of the employees has been remarkable,” Pasquinelli said. “It’s been very gratifying to see really shy employees blossom and become confident.”

Thus far, two employees with an intellectual or mental disability have graduated from employee-in-training to barista, where they are able to operate the machinery required to make a variety of coffee and tea drinks.

Pasquinelli said neither one of the employees had held a job prior and felt a strong sense of accomplishment after receiving the promotion.

“When you question sometimes, ‘Are we doing anything right? and then you go over there and you see that personal growth, you know it was worth it.”