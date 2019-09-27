Penn State student Shamar Stokes has an extensive list of accomplishments — and now, he can add “Forbes Under 30 Scholar” to his resume.

Stokes was accepted into the Forbes Under 30 Scholars Program to represent Penn State at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Detroit, Michigan in October. He will be accompanied by fellow sophomore Jasmine Yedra.

“The application process wasn’t that hard. They just asked you about leadership and what you’ve done to stand out in the past,” Stokes (sophomore-labor and employment relations) said. “I heard about it from just surfing the web. I applied, but didn’t hear back the first time, so I was nervous I didn’t get [selected], but I’m a big person on following up. About a week after that, I ended up getting it.”

Forbes Under 30 brings together entrepreneurs and innovators from around the world to share ideas on how to make the world more efficient through entrepreneurship and starting businesses and nonprofits. Stokes said he already has experience in both of these fields.

“I have my own nonprofit that I started this year called ‘Developing Strong Leaders’ that runs off of building the youth in the city of Philadelphia and trying to build opportunities in a land that has a lot of obstacles,” Stokes said. “I have this nonprofit and I’ve owned two businesses before — a female extension company and a glasses company. It made me think, why not come together and share my ideas with more people?”

Stokes said that he started gaining interest in entrepreneurship at the age of 10.

“I grew up in Philadelphia and I had my mother and my father, but I lived with my mother primarily. I had school, but I also had to think, ‘What if school doesn’t work? What other options are you going to have?’ That sparked in my mind the entrepreneurial mindset… building passive income and income that is going to help you outside of your education,” he said. “To me, if education failed, I’d still know that I had the drive to sell a product to someone.”

Aside from being heavily involved on campus and supporting his friend’s ambitions, Stokes hopes to bring a chapter of Developing Strong Leaders to campus in the hopes of spreading a positive and competitive mindset.

“A lot of friends ask me, ‘How do you do this?’ and ‘How can I do that?’ I kind of tell them how to be a successful entrepreneur while still managing school,” Stokes said. “Right now I’m working on bringing together groups or as many smart, like-minded individuals to discuss their ideas — similar to how Forbes does.”

Not only supporting his friend’s ideas, Stokes would encourage students of all walks of life to apply for Forbes Under 30.

“I would sell it as if it’s an opportunity to open up,” he said. “It’s an investment that is going to give you lots in return. This is an opportunity that’s going to put you in front of A-list speakers and individuals. It’ll give you opportunity regardless of where you come from and your background. It’s a great way to get your name out there, build your brand and help you in the fields you like.”

Really focusing on his education, Stokes has his future goals planned out extensively.

“My original major was general management, but I’m so big on helping people and putting people in positions for them to get further that that’s why I’m studying human resources,” Stoke said. “I plan on doing the law aspect to this as well, so after my undergrad, I plan to attend law school. Then I’m getting a minor in African American studies.

With his care for others and interest in diversity, Stokes plans to diversify whichever companies he will work for.

“I don’t think entrepreneurship is diverse enough. I think there’s a lot of people who have great ideas, but because they feel like they’re a minority or that they don’t have the support, they don’t push themselves,” Stokes said. “That’s why I try to help people and tell them, ‘No matter what your idea is, get it into someone’s air that can help you, and your idea will go far.’”

Now that he has achieved far more than his 10-year-old self ever thought he could, he knows exactly what he would tell himself at that age now.

“If I were able to go back to myself when I was about 7, I’d say that everything you’re going through now, is going to build you into the person you are today,” Stokes said. “I’d say, ‘Remain who you are and stay on that track. All of those lessons that you went through built you into the person a lot of people can look up to.’”